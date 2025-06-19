ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Carney says it’s ‘foundational’ to have diplomatic ties with India

By The Canadian Press

Published

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, speaks as Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney listens before a meeting at the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alta., on Tuesday, June 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.