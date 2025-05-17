ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Carney lands in Rome ahead of Pope’s inaugural mass

By The Canadian Press

Published

Prime Minister Mark Carney is greeted by Cristiano Gallo, Italy’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation as he arrives Saturday, May 17, 2025 in Rome, Italy. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.