ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Carney ‘committed’ to running in next general election regardless of Liberal leadership outcome

By Stephanie Ha

Published

Mark Carney, candidate for the leadership of the Liberal Party of Canada, participates in a scrum with journalists on the sidewalk outside the venue of his campaign event in Ottawa, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang (The Canadian Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.