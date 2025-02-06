ADVERTISEMENT

Canadians want Ottawa and provinces to team up against Trump tariff threats: Nanos survey

By Daniel Otis

Published

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump arrives on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange after ringing the opening bell on Dec. 12, 2024, in New York (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Alex Brandon)


















