ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Alberta premier says province is looking to entice private-sector pipeline builder

By The Canadian Press

Updated

Published

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks at the Global Energy Show in Calgary on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lauren Krugel


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.