ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

Advocacy groups concerned federal bill could give law enforcement sweeping powers to access information

By Spencer Van Dyk

Published

Anna Triandafyllidou, a migration expert and professor at Toronto Metropolitan University, speaks about Bill C-2's potential impact.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.