ArriveCan app frustrates users, experts even after glitch fix
ArriveCan app frustrates users, experts even after glitch fix
Calls to scrap the ArriveCan app continue from experts in medicine and technology as well as travellers, even after the federal government fixed a technical glitch that instructed some users to quarantine unnecessarily.
While the defect was fixed last Wednesday, social media platforms are replete with posts from passengers complaining the app as a whole is not user-friendly.
The union representing border services agents estimates some 30 per cent of border crossers haven't completed it, prolonging traveller processing times amid an already chaotic travel season.
"We're so short-staffed and spending so much time dealing with this app that we really don't have time to do our actual jobs anymore," Mark Weber, president of the Customs and Immigration Union, said in an interview.
The app has also outlived its usefulness as a way to safeguard public health, according to Dr. Andrew Morris, professor of infectious diseases at the University of Toronto.
"I really just have no idea why we would continue to be using it as we are right now. It seems to me a lot of effort, work and to be honest inconvenience for many people for very little benefit," he said in an interview.
Morris also questioned the value of confirming entrants are vaccinated "when we're not even really ensuring that their vaccinations are up-to-date, when the federal definition of being fully vaccinated doesn't include three vaccines or a vaccine within, let's say, five or six months of your last dose."
Launched in November 2020, the ArriveCan app aimed to reduce the spread of COVID-19 by ensuring arrivals were double-vaccinated and to facilitate contact tracing, with speedier processing times at the border as a potential bonus.
It was initially mandatory only for air travellers entering Canada but became a requirement for all border crossers in February 2021. Canadian and international travellers still must submit information including proof of vaccination, travel dates and contact info within 72 hours before arrival.
The government announced last month the app will be mandatory through at least Sept. 30, and Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino has indicated it will outlast the pandemic as part of a modernization strategy that seeks to shrink border bottlenecks.
"ArriveCan remains an important and mandatory tool that helps inform public health advice and is an integral part of Canada's monitoring program for new variants of concern that could pose a threat to the health and safety of Canadians," Canada Border Services Agency spokeswoman Judith Gadbois-St-Cyr said in an email.
Meanwhile, random testing, which is communicated through the email address associated with an ArriveCan user, resumed at the country's four largest airports last Tuesday barely five weeks after it was paused on June 11.
Bianca Wylie, a technology expert and partner at Digital Public, argues a lack of oversight and accountability plague an app that holds sensitive information, saying the ArriveCan platform should be voluntary.
"You're telling people that you have to use this app, when we know there are people who are not comfortable using an app like this may not have the technology required," she said in an interview.
"This is closed code. We don't know how it works. There is no advisory board, there's no oversight ... there hasn't been an audit done."
Canada's Quarantine Act allows for data collection but nowhere specifies the use of a particular technology, Wylie said.
The app was crafted by the Canada Border Services Agency and five companies that did not have to take part in a competitive bidding process due to pre-existing contracts with the government and "to respond to the rapidly changing pandemic environment," the agency said.
"All contracting rules were followed when developing and improving the application and the Office of the Privacy Commissioner has been actively engaged on any collection of personal information through ArriveCan," Gadbois-St-Cyr said.
The border services agency has said it spent $24.7 million to develop and maintain ArriveCan, on top of $2.2 million for advertising.
That's too much for some.Maryia Rakina, a Vancouver-area resident who returned from an overseas trip last week, said she received "random emails asking how my quarantine is going -- can't believe they spent $26 million on this system."
Following a June 28 update, passengers arriving at Pearson and the Vancouver airport can now complete their customs declaration forms before landing in Canada -- Montreal will accommodate the same on starting Thursday, followed by other airports this fall and winter -- part of Mendicino's plan to "modernize our border" and reduce border queues.
Hundreds of automated kiosks used in the largest airports' customs areas by travellers toting the app shave 40 seconds off a two-minute interaction, the government says.
ArriveCan was used successfully by more than 99 per cent of international air passengers and 90 per cent of land crossers in the week ending last Sunday, the federal agency said.
Mark Weber, who heads the union representing border services agents, says "those are the completion rates after we've helped the traveller complete it -- or completed it for the traveller."
As for the now-repaired glitch, Public Safety Department spokesman Alexander Cohen said about three per cent of arrivals from abroad were affected, out of a weekly total topping 1.3 million by air and land.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 25, 2022.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Where do the inquiries into the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and use of Emergencies Act stand?
Five months ago, the first 'Freedom Convoy' trucks rolled into Ottawa. After the federal government took the unprecedented step of invoking the Emergencies Act to end the protests, a series of inquiries and probes have been initiated. With the nation's capital bracing for more protests over the Canada Day weekend, CTVNews.ca takes a look at where the main commissions and studies stand.
What key legislation passed, what's in limbo after Parliament breaks for summer
Now that the House and Senate have adjourned for the summer, CTVNews.ca breaks down what key pieces of legislation passed in the final days of the spring session, and what key government bills will be left to deal with in the fall.
'Anger that I haven't seen before': Singh harassment incident puts renewed spotlight on politicians' security
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's recent encounter with protesters at an Ontario election campaign stop, where he was verbally harassed, is casting a renewed spotlight on politicians' security, with Singh telling CTV News that he's witnessing a level of anger he hasn't seen before.
Where the five Conservative leadership candidates stand on key policy issues
The Conservative Party leadership race is well underway as contenders hold rallies, duke it out in debates, and slowly release more details of their policy platforms. Here's a snapshot of where the five candidates stand on the economy, housing, climate, defence and social issues.
Liberals' deal with NDP will keep Trudeau minority in power for 3 more years
The federal Liberals and New Democrats have finalized an agreement that, if maintained, would keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in power until June 2025, in exchange for progress on longstanding NDP priorities. Trudeau announced Tuesday morning that the confidence-and-supply agreement has been brokered, and is effective immediately.
Opinion
OPINION | Don Martin: The fall of Justin Trudeau has begun
'After a weeks-long survey of just about everyone I've met ... the overall judgment on Justin Trudeau is one of being a political write-off,' writes Don Martin in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'He’s too woke, too precious, preachy in tone, exceedingly smug, lacking in leadership, fading in celebrity, slow to act, short-sighted in vision and generally getting more irritating with every breathlessly whispered public pronouncement,' Martin writes.
OPINION | Don Martin: It's time for the whiners to win and the government to unclog the airports
It's time for the whiners to win and the government to reopen the skies, a return to those glory times of flying when the biggest complaints were expensive parking, a middle seat and stale pretzels, commentator Don Martin writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: A basic Doug Ford takes a middle-of-the-road victory lap in Ontario election
In an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says Doug Ford coasted to majority re-election victory in Ontario by sticking to the middle of the road: 'Not too progressive. Not too conservative.'
OPINION | Don Martin: Premier Jason Kenney deserved a better death
There's a lesson for Canada's political leaders in the short life and quick death of Jason Kenney as premier of Alberta, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: Ford on cruise control to victory in Ontario while Alberta votes on killing Kenney as UCP leader
It's becoming a make-or-break week for two Conservative premiers as their futures pivot on a pair of defining moments, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Pope Francis visits Canada’s only designated Indigenous church
On the second day of his historic Canadian tour, Pope Francis is visiting Sacred Heart Church of the First Peoples in Edmonton, Canada’s only designated Indigenous church.
'I ask forgiveness': Pope Francis issues apology for residential school abuses
Pope Francis has issued a public apology for the role that the Catholic Church played in Canada's residential school system during his visit to the former site of the Ermineskin Indian Residential School in Maskwacis, Alta.
3 dead, including shooting suspect, in hours-long incident in Langley, B.C.
A suspect believed to be responsible for shooting multiple people in Langley, B.C., was killed by police Monday morning.
'A message of hope': Reactions to the Pope's residential school apology
Indigenous leaders, activists and others are reacting to an apology by Pope Francis on Monday for the Catholic Church's role in Canada's residential school system, a moment recognized by some as an historic event, while others continue to urge the pontiff to follow up his words with action.
Watch powerful moment woman sings 'O Canada' in Cree to Pope Francis after apology
An Indigenous woman stood before Pope Francis and sang 'O Canada' in Cree following his public apology for the role that the Catholic Church played in the residential school system.
Read the full text of Pope Francis' speech and apology
Pope Francis has apologized for the Catholic Church's role in residential schools during a visit to Maskwacis, Alta. Read the full text of his speech, translated from Spanish.
Patient dies following 'tragic event' in ER at Edmundston, N.B. hospital
New Brunswick’s Vitalité Health Network says a patient has died following a “tragic event” in the emergency department at a hospital in Edmundston, N.B.
Anand calls out 'desecration' after Tomb of the Unknown Solider draped with flags
The federal government is facing fresh calls to boost security at the National War Memorial after images surfaced showing someone draping flags on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
BREAKING | Murder charges in Whistler shooting; long-standing conflict between gangs involved, police say
Police say two people have been charged after gunfire erupted in a British Columbia resort community over the weekend, resulting in two deaths.
Canada
-
3 dead, including shooting suspect, in hours-long incident in Langley, B.C.
A suspect believed to be responsible for shooting multiple people in Langley, B.C., was killed by police Monday morning.
-
Change of venue ordered in case of man charged with killing Muslim family in London, Ont.
The case against Nathaniel Veltman, the man accused in the deaths of a Muslim family, will be heard in a different municipality outside of London, Ont.
-
Patient dies following 'tragic event' in ER at Edmundston, N.B. hospital
New Brunswick’s Vitalité Health Network says a patient has died following a “tragic event” in the emergency department at a hospital in Edmundston, N.B.
-
'I ask forgiveness': Pope Francis issues apology for residential school abuses
Pope Francis has issued a public apology for the role that the Catholic Church played in Canada's residential school system during his visit to the former site of the Ermineskin Indian Residential School in Maskwacis, Alta.
-
'A message of hope': Reactions to the Pope's residential school apology
Indigenous leaders, activists and others are reacting to an apology by Pope Francis on Monday for the Catholic Church's role in Canada's residential school system, a moment recognized by some as an historic event, while others continue to urge the pontiff to follow up his words with action.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Murder charges in Whistler shooting; long-standing conflict between gangs involved, police say
Police say two people have been charged after gunfire erupted in a British Columbia resort community over the weekend, resulting in two deaths.
World
-
Ghislaine Maxwell transferred to low security federal prison in Florida
Ghislaine Maxwell has been transferred to a low security federal prison in Florida to continue serving her 20-year sentence for sex trafficking, Bureau of Prison records show.
-
Philippine leader vows recovery but quiet on human rights
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. vowed to considerably ease poverty, boost economic recovery and defend the country's territory in his first key policy speech Monday that avoided contentious issues like human rights and pervasive corruption.
-
'Messed up on so many levels': Videos show Uvalde school chief at centre of police response
Despite questions over who was in command, the first publicly released body-worn camera videos from officers at the Robb Elementary School massacre show Pedro Arredondo, the school district's police chief, at the centre of the police response: giving orders, conveying and receiving information, and officers deferring to his position when confused over their roles or response to the shooting.
-
2 U.K. leadership contenders spar over tax in TV debate
The two candidates vying to be Britain's next prime minister sparred Monday over how to help families struggling with the soaring cost of living, meeting in a testy televised debate that highlighted the contrasting economic visions of the Conservative Party rivals.
-
Slovakia may consider giving Ukraine Russian-built warplanes
Slovakia may consider donating its fleet of Soviet-era MiG warplanes to Ukraine, the Slovak defense minister said Monday.
-
Co-defendant in Central Park jogger case is exonerated
A co-defendant of the so-called Central Park Five, whose convictions in a notorious 1989 rape of a jogger were thrown out more than a decade later, had his conviction on a related charge overturned Monday.
Politics
-
Blair and Lucki offer new details, deny interference in RCMP N.S. mass shooting investigation
Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair and RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki took turns Monday denying pressuring the RCMP, or interfering in the police investigation into the Nova Scotia mass shooting, saying that their approaches were appropriate and warranted, given the unprecedented nature of the situation.
-
Rogers CEO defends outage response to MPs at committee hearing
Telecommunications experts called for scuttling the planned Rogers Communications takeover of rival Shaw, slamming the response of Ottawa and the federal telecom regulator to the serious Rogers outage earlier this month.
-
Anand calls out 'desecration' after Tomb of the Unknown Solider draped with flags
The federal government is facing fresh calls to boost security at the National War Memorial after images surfaced showing someone draping flags on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
Health
-
With ERs on the brink, doctors explain what patients should consider before they go
A health-care staffing crisis and another wave of COVID-19 are pushing emergency departments across Canada to the brink, with wait times hitting new highs and several hospitals recently being forced to temporarily close their ERs.
-
WHO declares monkeypox a global emergency; Canada confirms 681 cases
The chief of the World Health Organization said the expanding monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 countries is an 'extraordinary' situation that now qualifies as a global emergency, a declaration Saturday that could spur further investment in treating the once-rare disease and worsen the scramble for scarce vaccines.
-
Adults who exercise 150 to 600 minutes a week live longer: study
A new study published by the American Heart Association suggests that adults who regularly engage in moderate or vigorous exercise for 150 to 600 minutes a week have a significantly reduced risk of mortality.
Sci-Tech
-
China adds science laboratory to its orbiting space station
China added a laboratory to its permanent orbiting space station Monday as it moves toward completing the structure in coming months.
-
Private browsing may not protect you as much as you think
For years, the most popular internet browsers have included options to search for and visit websites in 'private' modes. But clicking the 'private' browsing option might not protect you as much as you think, some privacy experts say.
-
Chess-playing robot breaks boy's finger at Moscow tournament
A chess-playing robot broke a boy's finger during a match in Russia last week, the president of the Moscow Chess Federation told state news agency TASS media.
Entertainment
-
Adele announces new dates for her Las Vegas residency
After postponing her concert residency at The Colosseum at Casears Palace a day before it was to start back in January, Adele has now announced that she has officially rescheduled her Las Vegas shows.
-
'I'm still levitating': Allison Russell on joining Joni Mitchell at Newport Folk Fest
Allison Russell is riding an emotional high after she joined several friends and music contemporaries on stage during Joni Mitchell's surprise performance at the Newport Folk Festival.
-
'Goodfellas,' 'Law & Order' actor Paul Sorvino dies at 83
Paul Sorvino, an imposing actor who specialized in playing crooks and cops like Paulie Cicero in 'Goodfellas' and the NYPD sergeant Phil Cerretta on 'Law & Order,' has died. He was 83.
Business
-
Energy helps push up S&P/TSX composite up ahead of earnings flurry, Fed decision
A rise in energy stocks helped lift Canada's main stock index Monday, while U.S. stock markets ended the trading day mixed, as investors gear up for a big week of earnings and an interest rate decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
-
Mustard seed shortage sends seed prices soaring, curbs some supply of condiment
A mustard seed shortage is driving up prices and could leave some store shelves with scant supply before the new harvest hits markets this fall, industry experts say.
-
Strike averted after WestJet reaches tentative agreement with Unifor service workers
Both Westjet and Unifor Local 531 announced the deal on Sunday evening.
Lifestyle
-
Victoria man transforms junk into acclaimed musical instruments
His collection of instruments (which he refers to as his kids and vows to never sell) includes a rotating drum, fabricating material from a failed “fast ferry project” and a percussive apparatus compiled from pieces of an amusement park ride.
-
Disney changes name of 'fairy godmothers' in U.S. theme parks to gender-neutral 'apprentices' to be more inclusive, company says
Disney's 'fairy godmothers' who dress up children as princesses and knights at its U.S. theme parks are now called 'apprentices,' a gender-neutral term which is part of its efforts to be more inclusive, the company said on Friday.
-
Adults who exercise 150 to 600 minutes a week live longer: study
A new study published by the American Heart Association suggests that adults who regularly engage in moderate or vigorous exercise for 150 to 600 minutes a week have a significantly reduced risk of mortality.
Sports
-
Hockey Canada releases plan to combat 'toxic' culture ahead of parliamentary hearings
Hockey Canada has released a plan to combat the 'toxic' culture in its sport a day before the start of a second round of parliamentary hearings into the organization's handling of sexual assault complaints.
-
Jury to start deliberating in sexual assault trial for former Vancouver Canuck
The jury in the British Columbia Supreme Court trial for a former Vancouver Canuck accused of sexual assault is expected to start deliberations Monday.
-
Canada's Brooke Henderson wins Evian Championship for 2nd major title
Brooke Henderson's six-year wait for a second major championship title is over after winning the Evian Championship.
Autos
-
From tractors to race cars: How Demi Chalkias is blazing a trail for female race car drivers
On CTVNews.ca, Heather Wright profiles Demi Chalkias, a race car driver who has quickly climbed the ranks in motorsports and is blazing a trail in a sport still largely dominated by men.
-
Verstappen wins French GP as Leclerc crashes, Hamilton 2nd
Max Verstappen won the French Grand Prix on Sunday after Charles Leclerc crashed out while leading, a mistake that dropped the Ferrari driver 63 points behind the defending Formula One champion.
-
Elliott given Pocono win after Hamlin, Busch disqualified
In an extraordinary decision for a NASCAR Cup Series race, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin had his Pocono win thrown out and runner-up and teammate Kyle Busch also was disqualified after their Toyotas failed inspections.