

CTVNews.ca Staff





OTTAWA – A man with a knife was arrested after an incident on Parliament Hill Monday morning during the Changing of the Guard ceremony.

"An incident took place this morning at 10:15 on the lawns of Parliament Hill, during the Changing of the Guard parade involving a man with a knife," a Department of National Defence spokesperson told CTV News.

"Due to the quick reaction of our soldiers, RCMP and Parliamentary Protective Services, the potential threat was identified and neutralised. No one was injured during this incident," the spokesperson said.

The man was turned over to Ottawa Police, who are investigating the incident, the RCMP said in a statement to CTV News.

"An incident occurred during the Changing of the Guard ceremony today where a male was arrested by the Parliamentary Protective Service. The subject was handed to the Ottawa Police Service who is the lead on this investigation," said a spokesperson for the Parliamentary Protective Service.

The ceremonial Changing of the Guard takes place at 10 a.m. daily on the lawn of Parliament Hill over the summer months.

More to come…