TORONTO -- NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez appear poised to join forces for a livestream of the popular video game “Among Us.”

Singh tweeted on Thursday that he would be playing the game live on Friday evening and asked Ocasio-Cortez if she wanted to join.

“Canadian Members of Parliament & US Members of Congress venting each other into space. What could go wrong? I’m in @theJagmeetSingh,” Ocasio-Cortez responded.

Among Us is a popular game available on computer and mobile devices that requires players to decipher who among the group is the “imposter” and is killing other crewmates on a spaceship.

Ocasio-Cortez previously streamed the game last month as part of her campaign to implore gamers to vote in the U.S. election. Her stream reached more than 400,000 viewers on Twitch at its peak, making it the third-highest performing stream on the platform.

According to Singh, the stream will begin at 7 p.m. EST on Friday.