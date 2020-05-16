TORONTO -- The federal government will continue the annual increase of the Canada child benefit (CCB) program this summer, in addition to the one-time special CCB payment announced earlier this month to help families deal with the added pressures of COVID-19.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Saturday that the CCB will increase once again in July, noting that families are facing increased financial strain in light of the pandemic.

“Every summer for the past three years, we’ve boosted the CCB to help keep up with the cost of living. This summer will be no different,” Trudeau said during his daily press briefing in Ottawa.

“As the price of your groceries go up, so will the benefit.”

The annual increase, designed to keep up with the rising cost of living, will bring the new maximum yearly benefit to $6,765 per child under the age of 6, and $5,708 per child aged 6 through 17.

That means a two-parent family with two children aged 4 and 9, earning $55,000 a year, will receive an additional $174, bringing their new yearly total benefit to $9,329.

The current CCB program began in 2016, providing families with a tax-free monthly payment to help with the cost of raising children under the age of 18. The change marks the third occasion the government has raised the child benefit since it launched. The payments vary from family to family, and are based on income, as well as the number of children.

The Liberals have also moved to bolster monthly CCB payments for parents during the pandemic. Following a top-up in April, Trudeau announced earlier this month that parents would receive an additional $300 per child with their May CCB payment to help with the added pressures of COVID-19.

Anyone already enrolled for the benefit will automatically receive the top-up. Those who are not enrolled can apply for it here.

- With files from Rachel Aiello​