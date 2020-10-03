Annamie Paul wins Green Party leader ship, replacing Elizabeth May
Published Saturday, October 3, 2020 7:57AM EDT Last Updated Saturday, October 3, 2020 7:55PM EDT
Annamie Paul, a lawyer and international affairs expert from Toronto, has won the Green Party’s leadership race and will take the reins from longtime leader Elizabeth May.
Paul beat out seven other candidates in the biggest race in the party’s history after 23.877 members cast ballots.
Paul is currently running for the Greens in the Toronto Centre byelection being held Oct. 26.
This is a breaking news alert. More to come.
RELATED IMAGES