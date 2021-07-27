OTTAWA -- Green Leader Annamie Paul says the party will hold a national convention next month even if a federal election campaign is in full swing.

At a climate roundtable this morning, Paul told reporters that annual general meetings are among the Greens' regular events, and that party executives have opted to proceed with the AGM on Aug. 21.

The choice comes after the Greens' campaign working group on July 16 declared a "state of electoral urgency" that speeds up the nomination process for candidates in anticipation of a likely election, according to two senior party sources who were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

The declaration follows a similar decision by the Liberal party last month, and marks the latest sign that parties are gearing up for a battle at the ballot box.

National conventions, which focus on policy positions and executive elections, will suck up time and resources as Paul tries to ramp up volunteer recruitment, fundraising and election readiness.

The party has been mired in internal strife for the past few months as a handful of the Greens' federal council seeks to oust Paul ahead of an expected election this year.

