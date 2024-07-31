Politics

    • Amnesty International names Wet'suwet'en chief Canada's first prisoner of conscience

    Chief Dsta'hyl of the Wet'suwet'en Nation appears via video conference as he is announced by Amnesty International as Canada's first-ever prisoner of conscience in Ottawa, on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang Chief Dsta'hyl of the Wet'suwet'en Nation appears via video conference as he is announced by Amnesty International as Canada's first-ever prisoner of conscience in Ottawa, on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
    Share
    OTTAWA -

    Amnesty International is calling for the release of a First Nations chief who was convicted of criminal contempt, and is calling him Canada's first prisoner of conscience.

    Chief Dsta'hyl, who represents one of the clans within the Wet'suwet'en Nation, also goes by the name Adam Gagnon.

    He was arrested in 2021 for breaching a court order not to impede construction of the Coastal GasLink liquefied natural gas pipeline, and is currently confined to house arrest.

    Amnesty argues this amounts to unjust confinement of the chief and others who defend their land and rights during a climate emergency.

    The group says the court order is unjust because it bans activities that should be protected under the Charter right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression.

    This is the first time Amnesty International has recognized a prisoner of conscience within Canada, and it is seeking his "immediate and unconditional release."

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2024.

    This is a corrected story. An earlier version said Chief Dsta'hyl was convicted of criminal mischief.

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Montreal hair salon caters to women with face or head coverings

    Imani Nadir says she looked high and low for a hairdresser when she moved to Montreal in 2022. Finally, after six months of making calls and sending emails, the 20-year-old came across Two Horses, a Montreal hair salon offering specialized services to women who wear face or head coverings.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News