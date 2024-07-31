Amnesty International names Wet'suwet'en chief Canada's first prisoner of conscience
Amnesty International is calling for the release of a First Nations chief who was convicted of criminal contempt, and is calling him Canada's first prisoner of conscience.
Chief Dsta'hyl, who represents one of the clans within the Wet'suwet'en Nation, also goes by the name Adam Gagnon.
He was arrested in 2021 for breaching a court order not to impede construction of the Coastal GasLink liquefied natural gas pipeline, and is currently confined to house arrest.
Amnesty argues this amounts to unjust confinement of the chief and others who defend their land and rights during a climate emergency.
The group says the court order is unjust because it bans activities that should be protected under the Charter right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression.
This is the first time Amnesty International has recognized a prisoner of conscience within Canada, and it is seeking his "immediate and unconditional release."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2024.
This is a corrected story. An earlier version said Chief Dsta'hyl was convicted of criminal mischief.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Father and son facing terror charges were planning 'serious violent attack in Toronto': RCMP
RCMP say a father and son who were arrested in Richmond Hill on terrorism charges last week were 'in the advanced stages of planning a serious violent attack in Toronto.'
Liberal donations up, but Conservatives again outpace all parties on fundraising
Liberals saw their donations rise in the second quarter of this year, showing the sole increase among federal parties, though Conservatives continue to dominate.
Holy Mola! Massive sunfish rescued near Bay of Fundy
It was a memorable day for many near the Bay of Fundy Monday when a Mola mola found its way to the Parrsboro Harbour in Nova Scotia.
Want to move out of Canada? Experts explain everything you need to know
If you're planning to leave Canada, there's a laundry list of things that need to be checked off. Experts explain all the steps you need to take before making the move.
Sport court dismisses Canada's appeal in women's soccer case
The Court of Arbitration for Sport has dismissed Canada's appeal of a six-point penalty against its Olympic women's soccer team.
Ticketmaster data breach sparks investigation from privacy commissioner
The Privacy Commissioner of Canada has announced an investigation into a cyber attack on entertainment company Ticketmaster following a personal information breach targeting millions of customers around the world.
Who was Ismail Haniyeh, the Hamas political leader killed in Tehran?
Ismail Haniyeh, political leader of Hamas since 2017, has been the most visible leader of the group during Israel’s war in Gaza, and was key in ongoing ceasefire and hostage release negotiations.
'I absolutely felt threatened': Former VPD exec speaks out alleging workplace toxicity and complicity
She spent nearly 20 years working for the Vancouver Police Department, and now the woman at the centre of a lawsuit is speaking publicly about the threatening environment she claims to have experienced, and the alleged inaction of management.
DNA analysis sheds light on how Neanderthals disappeared
New findings suggest that very early human history was complex, and modern humans likely interacted with Neanderthals
Canada
-
Father and son facing terror charges were planning 'serious violent attack in Toronto': RCMP
RCMP say a father and son who were arrested in Richmond Hill on terrorism charges last week were 'in the advanced stages of planning a serious violent attack in Toronto.'
-
Changes are coming to mortgage rules. Will they help you afford a new home?
New mortgage rules from the federal government taking effect Thursday won't “move the needle,” according to some experts in the housing industry.
-
Holy Mola! Massive sunfish rescued near Bay of Fundy
It was a memorable day for many near the Bay of Fundy Monday when a Mola mola found its way to the Parrsboro Harbour in Nova Scotia.
-
Amnesty International names Wet'suwet'en chief Canada's first prisoner of conscience
Amnesty International is calling for the release of a First Nations chief who was convicted of criminal contempt, and is calling him Canada's first prisoner of conscience.
-
'A moving monster': How did the Jasper fire get so bad, so fast?
The fast-moving Jasper, Alta., wildfire was fuelled by a web of extreme conditions that converged into what experts described as a monstrous fire, serving as a disastrous example of what's become increasingly common across Canada's boreal forest.
-
Crown seeking new trial against eastern Ontario doctor acquitted of killing 4 patients
Crown attorneys are seeking a new trial against Brian Nadler, a doctor acquitted of murder charges last month in connection with the deaths of four patients at an eastern Ontario hospital, court documents show.
World
-
Two strikes on militant leaders risk inflaming a Middle East on edge
The targeting of two senior militant leaders in two Middle Eastern capitals within hours of each other — with each strike blamed on Israel — risks rocking the region at a critical moment.
-
Croatia reports its toughest day for firefighters as Balkan nations battle wildfires in a heat wave
Balkan countries on Wednesday battled wildfires stoked by high temperatures, winds and a weekslong drought, as firefighters in Croatia cited their toughest day so far this season and North Macedonia suggested it might seek help from NATO.
-
Let them eat lobster! France spent over US$500,000 on a state dinner for King Charles
Entertaining the King is an expensive business, France is finding out. A sumptuous lobster dinner held to welcome King Charles III to Paris last September cost the French president’s office nearly US$515,000, according to accounts published on Monday by France’s public auditor.
-
Vermont man evacuates neighbours during flooding, weeks after witnessing a driver get swept away
Weeks after Jason Pilbin witnessed a driver get swept away by floodwaters, his northeastern Vermont community was ravaged again by flooding from heavy rains.
-
Extortion and gang violence are hitting even big corporations and business leaders in Mexico
Even Mexico's largest corporations are now being hit by demands from drug cartels, and gangs are increasingly trying to control the sale, distribution and pricing of certain goods.
-
U.K. leader accuses far right of hijacking a town's grief after killing of 3 children sparks violence
Residents swept up broken bricks, shattered glass and burnt plastic on Wednesday after far-right protesters clashed with police outside a mosque in a northwest England town where three girls were fatally stabbed.
Politics
-
Ottawa warns more than 20,000 Canadians there is no guaranteed Lebanon evacuation
Global Affairs Canada is warning more than 20,000 Canadians in Lebanon that they can't rely on government evacuation flights if war engulfs that country.
-
Liberal donations up, but Conservatives again outpace all parties on fundraising
Liberals saw their donations rise in the second quarter of this year, showing the sole increase among federal parties, though Conservatives continue to dominate.
-
'Sellout Singh': Conservatives take aim at NDP in new attack ad ahead of byelections
The federal Conservatives are shifting their focus from the governing Liberals to take aim at the NDP in a new attack ad.
Health
-
'Incredibly disappointing': Ontario halts wastewater testing for COVID, other viruses
Ontario is officially ending its COVID-19 wastewater surveillance program today in a move some public health experts call shortsighted.
-
Common mental health disorder may triple risk for developing dementia, study finds
As if people with anxiety don’t have enough to worry about, a new study is adding to that list — suggesting the disorder may nearly triple the risk of developing dementia years later.
-
More Listeria infections reported amid outbreak linked to plant-based milk recall
The Public Health Agency of Canada is reporting six additional cases of listeriosis linked to a national recall of plant-based milk beverages.
Sci-Tech
-
Holy Mola! Massive sunfish rescued near Bay of Fundy
It was a memorable day for many near the Bay of Fundy Monday when a Mola mola found its way to the Parrsboro Harbour in Nova Scotia.
-
Microsoft appears to have resolved Azure network problems
Microsoft appears to have resolved the issues with its Azure network infrastructure that impacted users around the world on Tuesday.
-
Meta agrees to US$1.4B settlement with Texas in privacy lawsuit over facial recognition
Meta has agreed to a US$1.4 billion settlement with Texas in a privacy lawsuit over allegations that the tech giant used biometric data of users without their permission, officials said Tuesday.
Entertainment
-
Maya Rudolph will return to 'SNL' to play Kamala Harris through 2024 election
Maya Rudolph is returning to 'Saturday Night Live' next season — and her role just got a lot bigger.
-
Ticketmaster data breach sparks investigation from privacy commissioner
The Privacy Commissioner of Canada has announced an investigation into a cyber attack on entertainment company Ticketmaster following a personal information breach targeting millions of customers around the world.
-
Ojibwe language version of Star Wars to hit Winnipeg theatres
Star Wars: A New Hope is rocketing back into theatres – in a completely new way.
Business
-
Spin Master sees 'positive' back half of year for toy market after posting Q2 loss
Spin Master Corp.'s chief executive is optimistic the year will end on a high note for the toy market, despite shoppers sticking with their deal-hunting behaviours.
-
Changes are coming to mortgage rules. Will they help you afford a new home?
New mortgage rules from the federal government taking effect Thursday won't “move the needle,” according to some experts in the housing industry.
-
Boeing names new CEO as it posts a loss of more than US$1.4 billion in second quarter
Boeing lost more than US$1.4 billion in the second quarter and said a longtime industry executive will take over as chief executive of the troubled aircraft manufacturer next week.
Lifestyle
-
9 tips from decor experts for a comfortable and functional dorm room
How do you turn one room into a work, sleep and hangout space?
-
Manitoba golfers set unofficial record of 333 holes of golf in 12 hours, all for a good cause
One golf course, two men, 12 hours and 333 holes of golf played. That's how the 13th annual Marathon Monday shaped up for Patrick Law and Dylan Thornborough, which ended up being an unofficial world record.
-
An Italian Olympic athlete lost his wedding ring at the opening ceremony. Here's his heartfelt apology to his wife
An Italian athlete made a public and heartfelt apology to his wife after losing his wedding ring at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony.
Sports
-
The internet is in love with South Korea's record-breaking Olympic shooter
She’s impossibly cool, casually breaks world records and is the internet’s latest darling. And while her cap and futuristic glasses are merely functional accoutrements in the world of competitive shooting, they wouldn’t look out of place on a street style-inspired runway.
-
Sport court dismisses Canada's appeal in women's soccer case
The Court of Arbitration for Sport has dismissed Canada's appeal of a six-point penalty against its Olympic women's soccer team.
-
Canada's Caeli McKay and Kate Miller 4th in women's synchronized diving
Canadian divers Caeli McKay and Kate Miller have finished in fourth in women's 10-metre synchronized platform at the Paris Olympics.
Autos
-
Toyota acknowledges more certification cheating and apologizes
Toyota reported Wednesday more cases of cheating on certification tests for new models required by the Japanese government, on top of those acknowledged earlier.
-
Tesla in Seattle-area crash that killed motorcyclist was using self-driving system, authorities say
Authorities in Washington have determined that a Tesla that hit and killed a motorcyclist near Seattle in April was operating on the company's 'Full Self Driving' system at the time of the crash.
-
How a weather event in the U.S. can hurt western Canada's drivers at the pumps
Drivers in Saskatoon have been hit with unwelcome news as gas prices soared to $1.68 per litre this week. The increase is not limited to Saskatoon; drivers throughout western Canada have experienced similar hikes.
Local Spotlight
Manitoba golfers set unofficial record of 333 holes of golf in 12 hours, all for a good cause
One golf course, two men, 12 hours and 333 holes of golf played. That's how the 13th annual Marathon Monday shaped up for Patrick Law and Dylan Thornborough, which ended up being an unofficial world record.
Montreal-area woman shocked to find family rented her pool without her consent
A woman who lives east of Montreal in Repentigny came home to a pool party on Sunday after a family of five had rented it on the Swimply app without the consent of the homeowner.
CFL fan breaks world record for visiting all 9 stadiums in fastest time
A CFL fan has unofficially broken the world record for watching CFL home games at all nine of Canada’s stadiums in the shortest amount of time.
'I've done it': Anne Murray reminisces about successful career as her hometown centre marks 35 years
The Anne Murray Centre in Springhill, N.S., marked its 35th anniversary over the weekend drawing dozens to the event from around the globe.
Montreal hair salon caters to women with face or head coverings
Imani Nadir says she looked high and low for a hairdresser when she moved to Montreal in 2022. Finally, after six months of making calls and sending emails, the 20-year-old came across Two Horses, a Montreal hair salon offering specialized services to women who wear face or head coverings.
'She led it the whole way': 18-year-old B.C. woman leads hikers to safety in Jasper National Park
As fire threatened people in Jasper National Park, Colleen Knull sprung into action.
'There's mom and dad's house': New video appears to show destruction of Jasper neighbourhood
Video posted to social media on Thursday morning appears to show the charred remains of a Jasper, Alta., neighbourhood.
Sask. Second World War veteran, 103, receives France's highest national order
A Saskatchewan-born veteran of the Second World War was recently presented with France's highest national order.
Former First Nations chief voices Disney's first Ojibwe language Star Wars movie
A local First Nations elder and veteran is helping to bring the Ojibwe language to a well-known film for the first time.
Vancouver
-
Winner of Vancouver's Celebration of Light fireworks competition announced
The winner of Vancouver's annual Celebration of Light fireworks contest has been chosen.
-
'I absolutely felt threatened': Former VPD exec speaks out alleging workplace toxicity and complicity
She spent nearly 20 years working for the Vancouver Police Department, and now the woman at the centre of a lawsuit is speaking publicly about the threatening environment she claims to have experienced, and the alleged inaction of management.
-
New poll shows BC Conservatives closing gap with NDP as BC United loses another MLA
A poll released Tuesday shows the gap narrowing between the BC NDP and the BC Conservatives with the latter party trailing by just three points months before the provincial election.
Toronto
-
Father and son facing terror charges were planning 'serious violent attack in Toronto': RCMP
RCMP say a father and son who were arrested in Richmond Hill on terrorism charges last week were 'in the advanced stages of planning a serious violent attack in Toronto.'
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Human remains located during search for missing Markham, Ont. woman
Police say human remains were located during the search for a Markham, Ont. woman who went missing last week.
-
'Do not approach him:' Police say Hamilton man facing 11-year prison sentence is at-large
Hamilton police are appealing for information about the whereabouts of a 24-year-old man who is facing an 11-year prison sentence in connection with a fatal hit-and-run back in 2021.
Calgary
-
Alberta Day of Caring: Recycle empty bottles and cans to help Jasper wildfire evacuees
It's the Alberta Day of Caring, a province-wide event to support Jasper wildfire evacuees.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Heat warning returns to Calgary with daytime highs back in the 30s
A heat warning has been issued for Calgary and other parts of southern Alberta as a ridge of high pressure pushes into the province.
-
Murder-conspiracy trial tied to Coutts, Alta., COVID-19 blockade set to go to jury
A jury is set to begin deliberating today the fate of two men accused of conspiring to kill police at the Coutts, Alta., blockade in 2022.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Senators appoint new vice president, director of communications
The Ottawa Senators have a new director and vice president of communications, the team announced Wednesday.
-
Crown seeking new trial against eastern Ontario doctor acquitted of killing 4 patients
Crown attorneys are seeking a new trial against Brian Nadler, a doctor acquitted of murder charges last month in connection with the deaths of four patients at an eastern Ontario hospital, court documents show.
-
Pedestrian dies after being struck by a vehicle in Ottawa's south end
Emergency crews responded to a collision involving a pedestrian on Albion Road, between Rideau Road and Mitch Owens Road, just before midnight.
Montreal
-
10-year-old boy missing in Montreal
Montreal police is looking for 10-year-old Jordan Blessing Nkhingu.
-
Quebec announces the birth of 15 caribou fawns in captive facilities
At a time when caribou populations are in trouble in Quebec, the government has announced the arrival of 15 new calves at its captive facilities in Charlevoix and Gaspésie during the final birthing season of 2024.
-
Quebec woman who allegedly posed as lawyer arrested after missing court
A Quebec woman who allegedly pretended to be a lawyer and evaded the authorities for weeks has been arrested.
Edmonton
-
'A moving monster': How did the Jasper fire get so bad, so fast?
The fast-moving Jasper, Alta., wildfire was fuelled by a web of extreme conditions that converged into what experts described as a monstrous fire, serving as a disastrous example of what's become increasingly common across Canada's boreal forest.
-
Man shot north of downtown Tuesday
A 34-year-old man was shot north of downtown Edmonton late Tuesday afternoon.
-
Alberta's Smith pushing to fast-track permits for rebuild of fire-ravaged Jasper
Premier Danielle Smith says Alberta will push the federal government and the Town of Jasper to fast-track the rebuild of the picturesque Rocky Mountain townsite.
Atlantic
-
Holy Mola! Massive sunfish rescued near Bay of Fundy
It was a memorable day for many near the Bay of Fundy Monday when a Mola mola found its way to the Parrsboro Harbour in Nova Scotia.
-
Universities in Atlantic Canada worried about big drop expected in foreign students
Universities in Atlantic Canada are worried about the big drop in foreign student enrolment expected this fall due to caps imposed by the federal government.
-
N.S. to bring 27 telecommunication towers to unserved areas
Nova Scotia is adding nearly 30 telecommunication towers across the province in what the government calls the “largest ever investment in cellular infrastructure.”
Winnipeg
-
Rally for better bike safety blocks Winnipeg intersection
Protestors shut down the Maryland Bridge on Tuesday as they called for better bike safety.
-
Remains believed to be missing man found in wooded area: Manitoba RCMP
The remains of a missing Manitoba man were found in a wooded area on Monday.
-
'A highlight of our summer': Icelandic Festival of Manitoba returns this weekend
One of the longest-running cultural celebrations in Manitoba is returning this weekend.
Regina
-
Charges pending following south Regina crash that damaged homes and vehicles: police
Regina police says they are still working to determine if any charges will be laid in regards to a motor vehicle incident that saw multiple homes and vehicles damaged in the city's south end early Tuesday morning.
-
Sask. currently dealing with over 80 wildfires, none threatening communities, SPSA says
As the devastating wildfire in Jasper National Park continues to burn, Saskatchewan is currently batting more than 80 active wildfires of its own. However, none are currently encroaching on any communities, the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency said on Tuesday.
-
Want to move out of Canada? Experts explain everything you need to know
If you're planning to leave Canada, there's a laundry list of things that need to be checked off. Experts explain all the steps you need to take before making the move.
Kitchener
-
Death of neighbourhood deer sparks anger among Waterloo residents
Waterloo residents are frustrated over the death of a wild deer that had been living in their neighbourhood, after repeated requests to help the animal were ignored.
-
Teen arrested in Kitchener after escaping detention facility in Wilmot Township
A 16-year-old has been arrested after he escaped from a secure detention facility in Wilmot Township.
-
Guelph mayor calls out public drug use in city
The Mayor of Guelph is speaking out about drug use in public spaces.
Saskatoon
-
Pierre Poilievre spouts 'uneducated' opinions on safe consumption sites: Prairie Harm Reduction
The executive director of a Saskatoon-based harm reduction group says federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre’s statements on supervised consumption sites are “uneducated.”
-
Potentially toxic algae discovered in Saskatoon pond
The City of Saskatoon has issued a warning to residents about the presence of toxic cyanobacteria in Briarwood Pond.
-
Saskatoon police say a woman was assaulted with a piece of a firearm downtown
Saskatoon police are on the hunt for a suspect after a woman was injured in an assault on Monday evening.
Northern Ontario
-
Person in wheelchair struck by vehicle on Highway 144, charges pending
Highway 144 is reopened after a person in a wheelchair was struck by a vehicle in the Dowling area Tuesday night.
-
Sudbury police investigating death at Bell Park
Sudbury police say they are investigating a death at Bell Park and are asking the public to avoid the area.
-
Collision closes Hwy. 69 near Britt
Highway 69 is closed Wednesday afternoon north of Britt because of a collision.
London
-
Following downtown London shooting, police need help locating and identifying suspects
London police have laid charges in relation to a shooting that took place downtown last weekend.Two individuals, Mohamed Sail, 35, and Dean Robert Dickieson, 31, have been identified and charged, however their current whereabouts are unknown.
-
London woman arrested after refusing to prepay fare and pepper spraying her taxi driver
On Monday afternoon, a woman entered a parked taxi and asked to be taken to a nearby business. When asked to prepay the fare, she refused, prompting the driver to ask her to leave, which she also refused.
-
Amazon Fulfillment Centre added to inter-community transit stops
Middlesex County’s inter-community transit route will soon include a new stop for workers – the Amazon Fulfillment Centre in Southwold will be added to service on route three as of August 6.
Barrie
-
Two tribunal hearings moved forward for Barrie police inspector
Two tribunal hearings for Insp. Valarie Gates, a high-ranking, Barrie police officer have been moved forward.
-
Wasaga Beach calls for tent ban on beach
Following reports of people defecating on the beach, Wasaga Beach Mayor Brian Smith passed a motion in council on Monday, formally requesting the province to ban four-sided tents on the beach.
-
Plan your long weekend ahead: Over 2,000 cars turned away from national park
With the long weekend approaching, visitors should not be disappointed if they plan to spend the weekend at a national park, along the water, surrounded by nature.
Windsor
-
Heat warning issued for Windsor-Essex
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Windsor-Essex. High temperatures are expected to continue through Thursday.
-
Want to move out of Canada? Experts explain everything you need to know
If you're planning to leave Canada, there's a laundry list of things that need to be checked off. Experts explain all the steps you need to take before making the move.
-
Impaired driving charge laid following collision in LaSalle
The LaSalle Police Service (LPS) has laid charges following a collision in LaSalle on Tuesday afternoon.
Vancouver Island
-
Wildfire burning near Sooke, B.C., now being held
A wildfire burning west of Victoria is no longer considered out of control, according to an update from the B.C. Wildfire Service Tuesday.
-
'Severely hypothermic' sailor rescued after spending hours adrift off B.C. coast
A sailboat captain was found alive but suffering from a severe case of hypothermia on Monday after spending up to five hours adrift in the ocean off British Columbia, according to the coast guard.
-
Convicted B.C. killer loses bid to have guitar in his prison cell
A Federal Court judge has thrown out a convicted killer's challenge of a British Columbia prison warden's decision not to allow the inmate to have an electric guitar in his cell.
Kelowna
-
B.C. tree fruit grower co-operative shuts down after 88 years, citing low volume
A British Columbia co-operative that has been selling and promoting the province's fruit for the last 88 years is shutting down.
-
Mounties say missing B.C. children, wanted father all found safe
Police in the British Columbia Interior say a missing father and his four young children have been found safe after the man failed to surrender the children to their mother, in violation of a court order.
-
Kamloops RCMP officer charged with assault, mischief
A Kamloops Mountie has been charged with assault and mischief in connection to an incident that occurred last summer, Crown prosecutors announced Wednesday.
Lethbridge
-
Murder-conspiracy trial tied to Coutts, Alta., COVID-19 blockade set to go to jury
A jury is set to begin deliberating today the fate of two men accused of conspiring to kill police at the Coutts, Alta., blockade in 2022.
-
Lawyer for Coutts accused says client 'bit of a wing nut,' but not murder conspirator
The defence lawyer for Chris Carbert says her client is “a bit of a wing nut” who fell down a conspiracy rabbit hole at the border blockade in Coutts, Alta., but that doesn’t make him guilty of conspiring to kill police.
-
Fire crews respond to massive Coaldale recycling plant fire
Just before 3 p.m. on Friday, workers at the 2Point0 recycling plant were running plastic material through a machine to be processed. Sparks flew off the machine, which started a fire.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Torrential rain in community west of Sault Ste. Marie strands cottagers and residents
Cleanup is underway more than 24 hours since Mother Nature opened up the skies and flooded much of Prince Township.
-
Group Health Centre workers in the Sault ratify contract
CUPE 894 in Sault Ste. Marie announced Tuesday that its members approved a new contract with the Group Health Centre.
-
Impaired arrests in the Sault: Driving in reverse, on the wrong side of the road
Sault police say recent impaired driving arrests in the city involved such dangerous acts as driving in reverse and driving on a sidewalk.
N.L.
-
N.L. university chair disciplined for sending pro-Palestinian email to alumnus's dad
The chair of the board of regents at Memorial University in Newfoundland and Labrador has been asked to take privacy training after he forwarded an alumnus's pro-Palestinian campaign email to her father.
-
After a harrowing rescue in the cold Atlantic, a fisherman wanted two things: A new guitar, and Nickelback tickets
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey gave a special gift to David Tiller, one of seven fishermen who survived 48 hours on a life raft in the Atlantic Ocean.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador doubles funeral benefits after unclaimed bodies pile up
The Newfoundland and Labrador government has more than doubled the financial assistance it offers low-income residents who need to pay for a burial or a cremation, as health officials scramble to deal with unclaimed bodies at the province's largest hospital.