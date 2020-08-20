OTTAWA -- The U.S. Border Patrol is assembling a cable barrier along the border between Washington State and British Columbia to curb "dangerous criminal enterprises."

In a statement to CTVNews.ca, Blaine Sector border patrol headquarters confirmed they are overseeing the project to address "bi-national safety concerns" along the area of Boundary Road in Lynden, Wash. and Zero Avenue in lower mainland B.C. stretching from Surrey to Abbotsford.

"This safety cable barrier not only protects people in the United States and Canada, but it also aids in securing this portion of the border by deterring illegal vehicle entries in both directions," said Acting Chief Patrol Agent Tony Holladay.

"Locally in our community, trans-national criminal organizations have capitalized on this vulnerable area by smuggling both narcotics and people. The enhancement to this specific border area mitigates the threat posed by these dangerous criminal enterprises."

The Canada-U.S. border has been closed to non-essential travel since March, when the pandemic took hold across both countries. The restrictions have been renewed each month since.

Even still, the Canadian Border Services Agency reports that the number of Americans trying to visit at different ports of entry continues to climb. According to the latest figures sent to CTVNews.ca, 12,819 U.S. citizens have been turned away from the shared border between March 22 and August 5.

In July, B.C. Premier John Horgan warned of the "Alaska loophole," whereby Americans used travel to Alaska to take pit stops in B.C. The CBSA has since tightened up border crossing rules for those travelling for non-discretionary purposes.

As of July 31, foreign nationals must enter Canada at one of five identified CBSA ports of entry: Abbotsford-Huntingdon (B.C.), Coutts (Alberta), Kingsgate (B.C.), North Portal (Saskatchewan) and Osoyoos (B.C.). Travellers must take the most direct route, avoiding national parks and other recreational sites, report their exit date from Canada, and attach a "hang tag" to their rear view mirror for the entirety of their trip.