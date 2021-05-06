OTTAWA -- Canada’s Ambassador to the U.S., Kirsten Hillman, told CTV News Channel’s Power Play on Thursday that the potential shutdown of the Line 5 pipeline could see Quebec and Ontario reliant on truck and rail transport to get crude oil.

“It’s not even clear that we have the capacity in our two countries to transport this product in these other means,” she told Evan Solomon.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered the pipeline shut down next week, on May 12.

Enbridge says it will fight Whitmer’s directive.

