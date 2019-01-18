

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Canada's ambassador to Beijing says he believes it is safe for most Canadians to travel to China, despite the current rocky relations between China and Canada.

But John McCallum says anyone who has had a past run-in with Chinese authorities may want to think twice about visiting the country.

McCallum made the comments as he arrived today to field questions from an all-party parliamentary committee about the situation involving three Canadians in China.

That meeting is being held in private after Liberal MPs on the committee raised concerns about the sentitive nature of what McCallum might have to say.

And McCallum told reporters there's good reason to talk behind closed doors, saying he expects to tell the committee some things that the families of detained Canadians Michal Spavor and Michael Kovrig might not want aired publicly.

On Wednesday, McCallum revealed that Spavor and Kovrig were each being interrogated by authorities for up to four hours a day.

He also credited the Trudeau government's efforts to get allies to rally in support of Canada's position, but said Canada needs to engage senior Chinese leaders and persuade them that what they are doing is not good for China's image in the world.

China detained Kovrig and Spavor last month and recently imposed a death sentence on Robert Schellenberg of British Columbia for drug smuggling after Canada arrested a top executive from Chinese tech firm Huawei, at the request of U-S authorities.

Ambassador McCallum made the rounds in the committee room in advance of providing a briefing on the detention of two Canadians in China.#cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/aFZILmkiV0 — Rachel Gilmore (@atRachelGilmore) January 18, 2019

McCallum said the individual Chinese people don’t have an issue with individual Canadians. He said security was required when a Canada Goose store opened in Beijing - but only because of the huge crowds of customers. — Rachel Gilmore (@atRachelGilmore) January 18, 2019

McCallum did, however, recommend that people who have had legal issues in China not travel to the country at this time. He said people should evaluate their personal circumstances. — Rachel Gilmore (@atRachelGilmore) January 18, 2019

A security guard told McCallum that he shouldn’t drive around with the Canadian flag visible, but McCallum said he insisted on keeping the flag in plain view and has never had an issue. — Rachel Gilmore (@atRachelGilmore) January 18, 2019