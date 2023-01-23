Allies may soon be supplying Ukraine with battle tanks; PM Trudeau won't say if Canada will follow suit
As Poland readies to provide Ukraine with German-made battle tanks amid signals Germany wouldn't stand in the way, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Canadian government has "nothing to announce" at this time.
Canada is among the countries that would need signoff from the German government to re-export the German-made Leopard 2 battle tanks that Ukraine is asking for.
Over the weekend, Germany's foreign minister indicated that the German government would not object if Poland decided to send some of its tanks to Ukraine.
On the heels of this development, Poland said Monday that it plans to ask for permission to send these military vehicles, and is looking to build a coalition of countries ready to do the same, according to The Associated Press.
Canada has 82 German-made Leopard 2 tanks in various states of serviceability, but so far the federal government has not said whether it would be willing to send any to Ukraine, should Germany greenlight their export.
Asked on Monday whether the latest developments change Canada's position, Trudeau wouldn't say.
"We will continue to be there for Ukraine. We have regular conversations with Ukrainian leadership and Ukrainian military to make sure that we're sending them exactly what they need as quickly as possible, and we're going to continue to do that," Trudeau said. "We have nothing to announce today, but we'll continue to look at how best Canada can help Ukraine."
Ukraine has been asking allies to offer up these military vehicles to assist its nearly year-long defence against Russian attacks, though the call has prompted concerns around escalating the conflict.
The issue was discussed without resolution at a meeting with members of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany last week, which Defence Minister Anita Anand attended.
Both Anand and Trudeau continue to point to the more than $1 billion in military assistance Canada has provided Ukraine since February 2022.
Most recently, the Canadian government announced it'll be donating a $406 million U.S.-made air defence system and 200 armoured personnel carriers valued at $90 million to Ukraine.
"Canada has been one of the countries around the world that has been the most steadfast friend and supporter of Ukraine. We've sent humanitarian aid, we've sent financial economic aid, and we've sent significant military aid to Ukraine in defending its territory against the illegal and illegitimate Russian invasion," Trudeau said on Monday. "We will continue to be there for Ukraine."
With files from CTV News' Spencer Van Dyk
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
'A lot of work to do' but Trudeau 'confident' premiers will agree to health funding deal
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says federal health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos was right in saying there is 'still lots of work to do' before reaching a deal with the provinces for increased health-care funding, but that he's 'confident' that the two levels of government will get there.
Trudeau on 'tough' economic headwinds, unapologetic for 'tinfoil hat' rhetoric
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sat down with CTV National News Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor Omar Sachedina for a year-end interview to reflect on the political shifts experienced in 2022, and to contemplate the challenges ahead in 2023. Here is a full transcript of the interview.
Here's what central players had to say as the Emergencies Act inquiry hearings wrapped
After six weeks, more than 70 witnesses, and the submission of more than 7,000 documents into evidence, the public hearing portion of the Public Order Emergency Commission wrapped up on Friday.
Risk of recession rising, deficit projected at $36.4B in 2022-23: fall economic statement
The federal government's fall economic update makes it clear that while the deficit is declining, the risk that Canada enters into a recession is rising.
PM Trudeau, MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session
Members of Parliament—many dressed in black—returned to Ottawa on Thursday to take part in a 'special session' commemorating Queen Elizabeth II and marking the accession to the throne of King Charles III. The House of Commons held this historic opportunity to allow MPs to pay tribute ahead of Monday's national commemorations.
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau has a new retirement roadmap, now that Ardern's called it quits
Like Jacinda Ardern, Justin Trudeau’s early handling of the pandemic was a reassuring communications exercise where harsh isolation measures went down easier with a hefty helping of government support, Don Martin writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'But like the New Zealand Prime Minister, the Canadian PM's best days are arguably behind him. '
opinion | Don Martin: How bad was the committee hearing over holiday travel woes? Let me count the ways
The Standing Committee on Transport gathered Thursday with MPs demanding an explanation for how that highly unusual Canadian winter combination of heavy snow and cold temperatures which delayed or cancelled thousands of post-pandemic reunions. What they got was a gold-medal finger-pointing performance, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin on Pierre Poilievre's seven New Year's resolutions to top polls in 2023
From a more coherent public health and carbon tax position, to cutting the 'Freedom Convoy' connection and smiling more, Pierre Poilievre has seven New Year's resolutions to woo the voters in 2023, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin's prediction on whether Trudeau will stick around for another election
Find out what 'the best brains in Canadian politics' are predicting for Canadian politics in 2023, in Don Martin's exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: Fort Myers Beach rises again as the Canadian snowbird migration arrives
Hope was in short supply just ten weeks ago on this 10-kilometre spit of sand at the end of the migration route for tens of thousands of Canadian snowbirds, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca from Florida's Fort Myers Beach. But there are signs, he says, things may return to normal much faster than anyone expected.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
After sex assault acquittal, military clears Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin of misconduct
The Canadian military has concluded on the balance of probabilities that Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin 'did not engage in sexual misconduct' after the senior military officer was acquitted of sexual assault late last year.
Allies may soon be supplying Ukraine with battle tanks; PM Trudeau won't say if Canada will follow suit
As Poland readies to provide Ukraine with German-made battle tanks amid signals Germany wouldn't stand in the way, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Canadian government has 'nothing to announce' at this time.
Subcontracting ArriveCan development 'seems highly illogical and inefficient:' Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has asked Canada's top public servant to look into the government's procurement process over what he says seems a 'highly illogical and inefficient' contract to develop the ArriveCan app.
This pileup of garbage is turning a Balkan river into a floating dump
Piles of waste accumulating in the Drina River in eastern Bosnia are turning the area into a floating dump.
Alberta government says no evidence of emails to prosecutors
The Alberta government says it could not find any emails to substantiate allegations that one of Premier Danielle Smith's staffers wrote to Crown prosecutors to try to influence how they handled cases tied to the blockade at the Coutts border crossing.
'Self-appointed spiritual leader' charged with sexual assault: Edmonton police
Edmonton police say a "self-appointed spiritual leader" has been charged with sexual assault, and investigators believe there may be additional victims.
Toronto man wanted in alleged armed carjacking of 'rare' Ferrari worth $1 million
New surveillance video shows the moments leading up to an alleged armed carjacking in Toronto last fall that police said saw the suspects make off with a rare $1-million Ferrari.
Pre-emptively using notwithstanding clause 'not the right thing to do:' Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says provinces should not be pre-emptively using the notwithstanding clause, because it means 'suspending fundamental rights and freedoms.'
Matt Johnson's 'BlackBerry' to premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival
A Canadian film about the immense popularity and eventual combustion of the BlackBerry smartphone will have its world premiere in Berlin next month.
Canada
-
'Self-appointed spiritual leader' charged with sexual assault: Edmonton police
Edmonton police say a "self-appointed spiritual leader" has been charged with sexual assault, and investigators believe there may be additional victims.
-
Baby rescued from Lethbridge, Alta., home remains in hospital
Lethbridge police say a six-week-old baby girl who was found in critical condition inside a north-end home last week remains in hospital in Calgary.
-
Montreal man guilty of promoting hatred against Jews in article on neo-Nazi site
A 36-year-old Montreal man was found guilty Monday of wilfully promoting hatred against Jews in a 2017 article he wrote for a neo-Nazi website.
-
Alberta government says no evidence of emails to prosecutors
The Alberta government says it could not find any emails to substantiate allegations that one of Premier Danielle Smith's staffers wrote to Crown prosecutors to try to influence how they handled cases tied to the blockade at the Coutts border crossing.
-
Vehicle-based protests will be dismantled if they occur on 'Freedom Convoy' anniversary: Ottawa police chief
The Ottawa Police Services Board will receive an update on police preparations for a possible 'Freedom Convoy 2.0' this afternoon, ahead of the one-year anniversary of the protests against COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
-
A quarter of Canadians think prices will eventually fall. Here's why that's unlikely
According to a Bank of Canada survey, more than a quarter of Canadians believe that current decades-high prices will drop five years from now.
World
-
A look at Leopard 2 tanks that could soon be sent to Ukraine
Following intense pressure from its allies, Germany appears to be inching toward approving deliveries of high-tech Leopard 2 main battle tanks that Ukraine and its biggest Western backers hope will boost Kyiv's fight against Russian invaders.
-
Kremlin declines to say if Putin will seek re-election in 2024
The Kremlin declined on Monday to say whether President Vladimir Putin would run seek re-election in 2024 when his current term ends, saying that no announcements had been made on the matter.
-
Man who propped feet on Pelosi desk found guilty in Jan. 6 case
An Arkansas man who propped his feet up on a desk in then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during the U.S. Capitol riot was convicted on Monday of joining a mob's attack on the building two years ago.
-
Monterey Park massacre death toll climbs to 11 as police seek motive
The death toll from the dance hall massacre blamed on a 72-year-old gunman has risen to 11 on after one of the 10 people who were wounded died.
-
Police beat Tyre Nichols for three minutes: attorneys
An attorney for the family of a Black man who died at a hospital three days after a confrontation with police during a traffic stop said Monday that video of the encounter shows it was 'violent' and 'troublesome on every level.'
-
Kuwait's government resigns amid struggle with assembly
Kuwait's government resigned on Monday amid a power struggle with the Arab Gulf country's assembly less than four months after parliamentary elections delivered a mandate for change.
Politics
-
Pre-emptively using notwithstanding clause 'not the right thing to do:' Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says provinces should not be pre-emptively using the notwithstanding clause, because it means 'suspending fundamental rights and freedoms.'
-
After sex assault acquittal, military clears Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin of misconduct
The Canadian military has concluded on the balance of probabilities that Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin 'did not engage in sexual misconduct' after the senior military officer was acquitted of sexual assault late last year.
-
Allies may soon be supplying Ukraine with battle tanks; PM Trudeau won't say if Canada will follow suit
As Poland readies to provide Ukraine with German-made battle tanks amid signals Germany wouldn't stand in the way, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Canadian government has 'nothing to announce' at this time.
Health
-
Mental health therapy is not 'one size fits all': Expert on how to find the right treatment
As Canadians emerge from the pandemic, more are dealing with mental health problems. To treat the conditions, one expert says, therapy is not a 'once size fits all' approach and should be done differently depending on the illness and person.
-
Mental health in Canada: How to find help
CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of crisis hotlines across Canada, as well as resources on mental health counselling.
-
AHS postpones elective surgeries amid Alberta-wide network outage
Alberta Health Services is postponing some elective surgeries as a province-wide network outage continues to impact some services.
Sci-Tech
-
Matt Johnson's 'BlackBerry' to premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival
A Canadian film about the immense popularity and eventual combustion of the BlackBerry smartphone will have its world premiere in Berlin next month.
-
Nova Scotia spaceport on track for first small-scale test launch, says CEO
The man behind Canada's first commercial spaceport says the facility in northeastern Nova Scotia could see its first suborbital test launch sometime early this summer.
-
Remote Labrador location potential training ground for astronauts
When scientists determined in the mid-1970s that the Mistastin crater in Labrador had lunar-like properties, the last Apollo mission had flown and it was too late for astronauts to take advantage of the site for training.
Entertainment
-
Tim Allen denies flashing Pamela Anderson on 'Home Improvement' set
In her new memoir shared with Variety prior to publication, Pamela Anderson is alleging a disturbing incident she says happened on the set of 'Home Improvement' with her former costar Tim Allen. He denies the incident took place.
-
'Avatar: The Way of Water' box office haul tops US$2 billion
Pricey movie sequel 'Avatar: The Way of Water' topped US$2 billion in global box office receipts on Sunday, sealing its spot as another hit franchise for the Walt Disney Co.
-
Everything you need to know about Kylie Jenner's lion's head outfit
Nothing says fierce like using an apex predator as a brooch. On Monday, Kylie Jenner stole the show at Schiaparelli's couture runway in Paris when she arrived in a black velvet strapless gown adorned with the life-size head of a lion — a pre-release from the label's Spring-Summer 2023 couture collection that debuted moments later.
Business
-
Spotify latest tech name to cut jobs, axes 6 per cent of workforce
Music streaming service Spotify said Monday it's cutting 6 per cent of its global workforce, or about 600 jobs, becoming yet another tech company forced to rethink its pandemic-era expansion as the economic outlook weakens.
-
S&P/TSX composite posts triple-digit advance, U.S. stock markets also higher
Strength in the technology, industrial and energy sectors helped Canada's main stock index post a triple-digit gain, while U.S. stock markets also pushed higher in late-morning trading.
-
Japan warns of dire finances as BOJ struggles to contain yields
Japan's finances are becoming increasingly precarious, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki warned on Monday, just as markets test whether the central bank can keep interest rates ultra-low, allowing the government to service its debt.
Lifestyle
-
Huge waves bring Hawaii surf contest The Eddie after hiatus
One of the world's most prestigious and storied surfing contests went forward Sunday in Hawaii for the first time in seven years with towering wave faces and a swell that will grow into the late afternoon.
-
Ottawa gardeners are finding ways to bring sustainability to their urban spaces
As food prices continue to climb, more people are also turning their love for gardening into a way to save money.
-
Ontario woman says she was too shocked to tell her mother she'd won $60M Lotto Max jackpot
An Ontario woman said she was left so speechless after learning she had won a $60-million Lotto Max jackpot, she couldn't even tell her mother the good news during their 30-minute drive home.
Sports
-
Canada's Brooke Henderson moves up to No. 1 on LPGA Tour standings
Canada's Brooke Henderson is No. 1 on the LPGA Tour standings. Henderson won the season-opening elite 29-player tournament by four strokes.
-
Educators call for federal inquiry into 'widespread abuse' in Canadian sports
Dozens of Canadian and global sport scholars have joined the chorus in calling for an independent inquiry into sport in Canada, saying Canadian athletes deserve better.
-
Cristiano Ronaldo makes Saudi league debut for Al Nassr, doesn't score
Cristiano Ronaldo failed to score in his Saudi Pro League debut for Al Nassr, but his presence electrified fans at King Saud University Stadium as the team beat Ettifaq 1-0 to retake first place on Sunday.
Autos
-
Elon Musk, at trial, says he was sure Saudis backed taking Tesla private
Elon Musk testified on Monday that he was sure he had backing from Saudi financiers in 2018 to take Tesla Inc. private, as he defended against claims he defrauded investors by later tweeting about his electric car company.
-
U.S. ends probe into Ford SUV exhaust issues without a recall
The U.S. government's road safety agency has closed a more than six-year investigation into exhaust odours in Ford Explorer passenger cabins, determining that the SUVs don't have high levels of carbon monoxide and don't need to be recalled.
-
Ford CEO Farley makes professional racing debut at Daytona
Tucked in the back corner of an outpost paddock at Daytona International Speedway stood the chief executive of Ford, leaning against a cart having a casual conversation with the heads of The Wood Brothers Racing team.