TORONTO -- Dozens of staffers in the Governor General’s office described a “toxic” and “poisoned” work atmosphere that included allegations of screaming, demeaning comments and public humiliations, according to a report obtained by CTV News that led to Julie Payette’s resignation.

In total, 43 participants described the general work environment as hostile or negative. Based on hours of interviews, investigators concluded the allegations were enough to require immediate attention.

This is a breaking news alert. More to come.