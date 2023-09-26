All sides calling for Speaker Rota to resign, what happens if he does?

Pressure is ramping up for House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota to resign, with all parties now publicly calling for him to "do the honourable thing" and vacate the Speaker's chair over his invitation to and the House's subsequent recognition of a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.

These calls, now coming from senior Liberal cabinet ministers, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, and the NDP and Bloc Quebecois caucuses, come ahead of a meeting Rota is holding with the House leaders of all parties Tuesday at noon.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed the meeting, telling reporters on his way in to a cabinet meeting that he's sure "they'll have very important conversations."

While the prime minister would not comment on whether he still has confidence in Rota, Trudeau said he's sure the Speaker is "reflecting now on how to ensure the dignity of the House going forward."

"As I said yesterday, this was deeply embarrassing for the House, and for Canada. It's a good thing that Speaker Rota apologized personally."

All sides have condemned the mistake as deeply embarrassing, and now Liberals and Conservatives are going on the record, joining the New Democrats and Bloc Quebecois in publicly calling for Rota to step down.

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly was the first to do so, on her way in to cabinet on Parliament Hill.

"What happened on Friday is completely unacceptable. It was an embarrassment to the House and to Canadians. And I think the Speaker should listen to members of the House and step down," Joly said. "It was completely unacceptable."

After fielding all of the opposition questions on the controversy in the chamber on Monday, stopping short then of asking for Rota to resign, Government House Leader Karina Gould changed her tune Tuesday.

"Look, I think given what happened on Friday... I can't see based on the conversations that I've had that he will continue to have the support of Liberal members of Parliament," Gould said.

"I think it's time for him to do the honourable thing."

The meeting is set to take place at noon and is expected to include Gould, Conservative House Leader Andrew Scheer, Bloc Quebecois House Leader Alain Therrien and NDP House Leader Peter Julian. It was initiated by a Bloc request. Rota then reached out to all party House leaders to arrange the sit-down.

While the Conservatives continue to centre their condemnation of there being “a Nazi in the chamber,” and the impact this international incident has had on Canada’s reputation, on Trudeau, Poilievre now says he agrees Rota has to resign.

"Trudeau (and his Liberal Speaker) have brought shame on Canada. The Liberal Speaker will have to resign. But that does not excuse Justin Trudeau’s failure to have his massive diplomatic and intelligence apparatus vet and prevent honouring a Nazi," he posted on "X" Tuesday morning.

In addition to re-stating NDP calls for Rota to resign, Leader Jagmeet Singh is calling for Trudeau to come forward with a plan to remedy the negative impact this international headline-grabbing incident has had.

JEWISH GROUP CALLS FOR HEARINGS

The incident that’s put the Speaker in an unprecedented position of acrimony took place during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's address to Parliament on Friday.

Following Zelenskyy’s remarks, Rota drew the room’s attention to a man in the viewing gallery that he described as “a Ukrainian Canadian war veteran… who fought for Ukrainian independence against the Russians” and “a Canadian hero, and we thank him for all his service,” prompting a standing ovation.

The prime minister office has said the federal Liberal government had no advanced notice that 98-year-old Yaroslav Hunka, a Ukrainian veteran who fought in a volunteer unit under Nazi command, would be present, as he was a guest of the Speaker and the list of attendees was not shared, per parliamentary protocol.

Rota apologized to all MPs Monday, saying he takes full responsibility for the mistake, and for not being aware until after the controversy exploded of his constituent’s historic involvement with the Waffen-SS Galicia Division.

After Jewish community and advocacy groups initially called for, and received, an apology, the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center is now joining the calls for Rota to step down and imploring the Procedure and House Affairs Committee to launch public hearings to investigate the vetting failures and measures needed to ensure a similar incident does not happen again.

"Speaker Rota's decision… has left a stain on our country's venerable legislature with profound implications both in Canada and globally," said the organization in a statement on Tuesday.

"This incident has compromised all 338 members of Parliament and has also handed a propaganda victory to Russia, distracting from what was a momentously significant display of unity between Canada and Ukraine. It has also caused great pain to Canada's Jewish community, Holocaust survivors, veterans and other victims of the Nazi regime.

WHAT HAPPENS IF ROTA RESIGNS?

Rota was not in the Speaker's parade on Tuesday morning, seeing deputy speaker Conservative MP Chris d'Entremont leading proceedings.

As Speaker of the House of Commons, while Rota has been a Liberal MP since his first election in 2004, the rules of the House of Commons require him to operate outside of partisan lines and at all times "show, and be seen to show, the impartiality required to sustain the trust and goodwill of the House."

In Canada's Parliament, the Speaker is responsible for maintaining order and upholding the rights and privileges of members. The Speaker is also the head of the House of Commons administration.

If Rota was to resign—a historic and extremely rare occurrence—the House would be thrust into a secret-ballot election of his replacement. While precisely how this would unfold remains unclear, typically how it works at the start of any Parliament is that all MPs except for ministers and party leaders are eligible and automatically considered candidates for the role.

If an MP doesn't want to be considered, they have to inform the House of Commons to remove their name from the list.

Since a rule change was made in 2015, the election of the Speaker is done by a secret and ranked ballot vote. This means the only information that will be made public at the end of the process is the name of the winner, not how many ballots it took, or by how many votes they won.

Before the vote, each candidate has five minutes to make their case. Then, after a 30-minute break for any final lobbying, the voting begins.

MPs receive their ballots from a House clerk and then cast their votes behind the curtains. House officials will then count the votes and if no one candidate secures more than an absolute majority on the first ballot, the candidate with the fewest is eliminated and the votes they received are then redistributed to the second choice on those ballots. This continues until one person receives more than half the votes.

Once the winner is named, they will be invited to take the chair. Traditionally they are ushered up by the prime minister and Official Opposition leader and the new Speaker is to display some degree of ceremonial resistance to walk up, given the role in the past was one MPs were actually reluctant to take.

The Speaker job comes with a $92,800 top-up—the same amount a minister receives—on the base $194,600 MP salary, and an official residence called The Farm in Kingsmere, a community within Chelsea, Que.

The deputy and assistant deputy speakers are typically then named in subsequent days and generally are decided upon by consensus amongst the party leaders, but given there are existing MPs in theses roles, it's unclear how this would work mid-session.

According to the latest edition of the House of Commons Procedure and Practice, only two of the 36 speakers elected since Confederation were elected mid-session. In 1899, it was because the Speaker died while in office, and then in 1984 a replacement was needed because the Speaker resigned to become governor general.

There are also procedural options—albeit arguably unprecedented—for MPs to move a motion indicating a loss of confidence or desire for the Speaker to vacate the chair.

Rota was re-elected as the 37th Speaker of the House at the outset of the 44th Parliament, on Nov. 22, 2021. He first was elected into the role in 2019. Rota represents the Northern Ontario riding of Nipissing-Timiskaming.

Prior to becoming a parliamentarian, Rota worked for the National Research Council and spent time on city council in North Bay. Rota is fluent in English, French, Italian and Spanish.