

David Maher, CTVNews.ca Staff





A long night of voting on Parliament Hill has seen the Conservatives line up more than 200 votes on the government’s main spending plan.

The opposition party has put pressure on the Liberals to release a breakdown of how much its carbon pricing will cost Canadians.

“It is important to send a clear signal to the government that we want clarification about the Liberal government tax,” said Conservative MP Gerard Deltell.

“We have the document, but instead of sending the truth to Canadians, they hide some important information. We want to know what will be the price of the Liberal government tax to each and every Canadian, that’s why we’re here tonight.”

Many of the officials arriving for the marathon session carried overnight bags, snacks and blankets as they prepared for a long night.

Liberal MP Mark Holland described the situation as “unfortunate.”

“I’ve been fasting for Give 30 (initiative), I was hoping to be back for Eid. I have probably 5,000 or 6,000 people celebrating Eid back in the riding and we’re here playing games instead of representing our constituents. It’s unfortunate, but if they want to play games, we’re here to do the work,” he said.

Bells are ringing for what's shaping up to be many hours of votes in the House of Commons, triggered by the Conservatives. There are enough votes on notice to last through the night and well into tomorrow. #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/7stwonc8PK — Rachel Aiello (@rachaiello) June 15, 2018

The Thursday night debate has also further delayed the passing of the Cannabis Act.

The government’s response to Senate amendments to Bill C-45 had been scheduled to be debated Thursday night. However, the impromptu marathon vote will now likely see the legalization of pot pushed back until next week.