'All bets are off' when Parliament resumes, says NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says his team is focused on restoring Canadians’ “hope” but when it comes to the new minority dynamics in Parliament, “all bets are off.”
“After speaking with our team for the past couple days, we've really come to this strong desire that Canadians have for hope,” Singh said on the last day of the NDP’s three-day caucus retreat in Montreal. “We want to bring that hope to Canadians. We want to restore that hope.”
His MPs came to town with two objectives, to plot out their strategy for the fall sitting of Parliament and prepare for the next federal election.
They’ve come away with a plan to push for price caps on essential grocery items, table legislation to ban corporate landlords from buying up affordable apartments and keep pressure on the Liberals to fully follow-through on dental and pharma care.
“In addition, we're going to always continue to fight to make sure there is justice for Indigenous people, and that we are fighting the climate crisis… creating good jobs that allow you to build a life. That's our vision,” Singh said.
Asked about his climate policy, in light of Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre’s demands for a “carbon tax election.” Singh said he’s still working on what he’ll pitch to Canadians, suggesting the NDP would take a different approach than the Liberals on a consumer carbon price.
“We want to see an approach to fighting the climate crisis where it doesn't put the burden on the backs of working people, where big polluters have to pay their fair share,” Singh said.
“We've been working on a plan, and will be releasing our plan, our vision for how we can do that in a stronger way, in the coming months.”
One clear red line for the NDP as they return to Ottawa is back-to-work legislation, Singh said, in light of a potential Air Canada pilot strike.
“If you ever make back-to-work legislation a confidence vote, we will always vote against that, so you can never count on our support,” has been, and still the NDP leader’s message to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
As for what to expect in House of Commons committees, — where the NDP often sided with the Liberals to stave-off or water-down Conservative-led pushes for probes into ethics and appointment controversies — Singh said things will be different now.
“All bets are off. We've torn up the agreement with the Liberals. That means they can expect no help and no support from us. Anything that happens in Parliament will be based on if it is in the best interest of Canadians. We will use every tool we can,” Singh said.
MPs in Montreal said they felt they squeezed all they could out of the Liberals over the two years the supply-and-confidence deal lasted. Now, they’re ready to back new progressive policies on a one-off basis.
The other central focus of this caucus retreat was on the NDP’s electoral readiness.
Singh kicked off his caucus strategy session by debuting a new ad asking Canadians to consider the possibility of a federal NDP government, even though that’s a political feat never achieved in this country.
It’s a sentiment his MPs are lining up behind, telling reporters that they feel relieved to be out from under Trudeau’s “radioactive” shadow, and are ready to pitch their party as the progressive change alternative to voters who are “done” with the Liberals.
But despite this tough talk, New Democrats are not rushing to help Poilievre bring down the government. Though, insiders say their lack of eagerness for an early election shouldn’t be mistaken for a lack of readiness.
For the NDP, their ballot sights are first set on a pair of byelections happening the same day MPs return to Ottawa.
One in Elmwood-Transcona, Man. where they’re fighting against the Conservatives for union workers’ votes to hold a longtime NDP stronghold.
The other is in Montreal, where they’re trying to win a Liberal seat, amid pushback over the party’s use of the Palestinian flag on a campaign pamphlet.
Singh has spent time in both ridings and received a largely warm reception on the streets of LaSalle-Émard-Verdun, Que. when he went canvassing with his candidate this week.
While Monday’s byelections are being seen as the first real test of the NDP’s new pitch to Canadians, Singh has said that regardless of the outcome, he’s certain he’ll be the one leading his party into the next federal election.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Jagmeet Singh pulls NDP out of deal with Trudeau Liberals, takes aim at Poilievre Conservatives
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has pulled his party out of the supply-and-confidence agreement that had been helping keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberals in power.
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
'We will go with the majority': Liberals slammed by opposition over proposal to delay next election
The federal Liberal government learned Friday it might have to retreat on a proposal within its electoral reform legislation to delay the next vote by one week, after all opposition parties came out to say they can't support it.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ottawa resident who tested positive for mosquito-borne virus dies, public health says
An Ottawa resident who died of a viral encephalitis this summer tested positive for the mosquito-borne virus eastern equine encephalitis (EEEV), the first human case of the virus in Ottawa.
DEVELOPING 3 in critical condition after attack in Kingston, Ont., police in standoff with suspect
Police in Kingston, Ont. say a standoff is underway between officers and a suspect following a triple stabbing Thursday morning.
Family of Sikh man speaks out against Toronto-area hospital after beard shaved
The family of a Sikh man from Brampton is seeking an apology, an explanation, and a promise to do better from the local hospital network after they say the facial hair of their loved one was removed without their consent.
A 4.7 magnitude earthquake rattles the Los Angeles area
A 4.7 magnitude earthquake rattled the Los Angeles area Thursday morning, unleashing boulders onto a Malibu road, visibly shaking Santa Monica's 1909 wooden pier and jolting some people from bed. No injuries or damages were immediately reported.
BREAKING 3 dead in Lloydminster, Sask., few details available
Three people are dead after an "incident" in Lloydminster, RCMP have confirmed.
Consul general to New York says he had 'no role whatsoever' in purchase of $9M NYC condo
After weeks of pressure, Canada's consul general Tom Clark is testifying on Thursday before a House of Commons committee about the purchase of his new official residence in New York that generated a lot of political attention over the summer.
Air Canada pushing for government intervention as clock ticks on labour talks
Air Canada is asking the federal government to be ready to intervene in its labour talks with its pilots as time is running out before a potential shutdown.
Realtor fined by B.C. regulator after property photos digitally altered
A British Columbia Realtor has been fined thousands of dollars after a property listing was found to contain photos that were digitally altered to hide peeling paint and show furnishings that did not exist.
Man charged after multiple child sex dolls seized from home: Winnipeg police
A Winnipeg man has been charged with multiple offences after sex dolls designed to look like children were seized from his home.
Canada
-
Family of Sikh man speaks out against Toronto-area hospital after beard shaved
The family of a Sikh man from Brampton is seeking an apology, an explanation, and a promise to do better from the local hospital network after they say the facial hair of their loved one was removed without their consent.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 3 dead in Lloydminster, Sask., few details available
Three people are dead after an "incident" in Lloydminster, RCMP have confirmed.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING 3 in critical condition after attack in Kingston, Ont., police in standoff with suspect
Police in Kingston, Ont. say a standoff is underway between officers and a suspect following a triple stabbing Thursday morning.
-
Man charged after multiple child sex dolls seized from home: Winnipeg police
A Winnipeg man has been charged with multiple offences after sex dolls designed to look like children were seized from his home.
-
Realtor fined by B.C. regulator after property photos digitally altered
A British Columbia Realtor has been fined thousands of dollars after a property listing was found to contain photos that were digitally altered to hide peeling paint and show furnishings that did not exist.
-
Ottawa resident who tested positive for mosquito-borne virus dies, public health says
An Ottawa resident who died of a viral encephalitis this summer tested positive for the mosquito-borne virus eastern equine encephalitis (EEEV), the first human case of the virus in Ottawa.
World
-
Harvey Weinstein indicted on additional sex crimes charges ahead of New York retrial
Disgraced ex-movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has been indicted on additional sex crimes charges in New York ahead of a retrial in his landmark #MeToo case, Manhattan prosecutors said at a court hearing Thursday.
-
A 4.7 magnitude earthquake rattles the Los Angeles area
A 4.7 magnitude earthquake rattled the Los Angeles area Thursday morning, unleashing boulders onto a Malibu road, visibly shaking Santa Monica's 1909 wooden pier and jolting some people from bed. No injuries or damages were immediately reported.
-
Missouri judge rejects innocence claim of Marcellus Williams, who faces execution
A judge declined Thursday to vacate the conviction and death sentence of Marcellus Williams, a Missouri man scheduled for execution later this month in the stabbing death of a woman in 1998, despite questions about DNA evidence on the knife used in the attack.
-
Mexico will amend its constitution this weekend to require all judges to be elected
Mexico is poised to amend its constitution this weekend to require all judges to be elected as part of a judicial overhaul championed by the outgoing president but slammed by critics as a blow to the country's rule of law.
-
Investigators say teen smuggled assault rifle into Georgia school in backpack before shooting
The student accused of killing four people in a Georgia high school shooting rode the school bus that morning with a semiautomatic assault rifle concealed in his backpack, investigators confirmed Thursday.
-
Harris and Trump are jockeying for battleground states after their debate
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and former U.S. President Donald Trump are making a beeline for swing states that they hope to flip in their favour this year, both of them trying to expand their narrow paths to victory in a closely fought presidential campaign.
Politics
-
Conservatives say they have solution for online harassment after Liberals 'failed'
Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner says her party will introduce a bill in the House of Commons next week to protect people from online harassment.
-
'All bets are off' when Parliament resumes, says NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says his team is focused on restoring Canadians' 'hope' but when it comes to the new minority dynamics in Parliament, 'all bets are off.'
-
Many Canadians believe the country’s two biggest political parties have moved towards fringes: survey
Some Canadians believe they've become 'political orphans' as all the major parties have become 'too extreme' in their views, according to a new survey by Angus Reid Institute.
Health
-
Youth mental health worse, especially among girls, pandemic-spanning survey shows
According to a survey conducted in both 2019 and 2023, mental health among adolescent girls has gotten worse as they've grown into young adults.
-
Ottawa resident who tested positive for mosquito-borne virus dies, public health says
An Ottawa resident who died of a viral encephalitis this summer tested positive for the mosquito-borne virus eastern equine encephalitis (EEEV), the first human case of the virus in Ottawa.
-
Quebec woman wins MAID case to die at home after legal fight with landlord
A woman who requested medical assistance in dying (MAID) won a major case in front of the Quebec rental board. She wanted to die at home, but her landlord didn't want her to.
Sci-Tech
-
Sony unveils faster, more powerful PlayStation 5 Pro. And it comes with a price tag to match
After years of speculation and hype, Sony will be launching an upgraded version of its popular PlayStation 5 at the console’s highest ever price.
-
Billionaire steps out of SpaceX capsule for first private spacewalk hundreds of miles above Earth
A billionaire kicked off the first private spacewalk Thursday, teaming up with SpaceX on the daring endeavour hundreds of miles above Earth.
-
'Spot, squish, report': Officials urging vigilance as destructive species heads north
They have a propensity to proliferate and a fondness for grapes, and while the distinctive red and white-spotted lanternfly may look beautiful, officials are urging vigilance as the invasive species tracks north.
Entertainment
-
Taylor Swift wins big at MTV Video Music Awards, ties Beyonce's record and thanks Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift's dominance continued at the MTV Video Music Awards, where she took home seven awards — including the night's biggest, the trophy for video of the year.
-
The Sundance Film Festival may get a new home. Here are the 3 finalists
The Sundance Film Festival has narrowed its search for a new home down to three finalists.
-
Jon Bon Jovi helps talk woman down from ledge on Nashville bridge
Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Jon Bon Jovi and a video production assistant persuaded a woman standing on the ledge of a pedestrian bridge in Nashville to come back over the railing to safety.
Business
-
Air Canada pushing for government intervention as clock ticks on labour talks
Air Canada is asking the federal government to be ready to intervene in its labour talks with its pilots as time is running out before a potential shutdown.
-
Canada Bread says Maple Leaf used it as 'shield' in bread price-fixing case
Canada Bread is accusing Maple Leaf Foods of using it as a 'shield' to avoid liability in the alleged bread price-fixing scheme that's the subject of two class-action lawsuits and an ongoing Competition Bureau investigation.
-
Sobeys parent company Empire reports $207.8M Q1 profit, sales up from year ago
Empire Co. Ltd. says it earned $207.8 million in its latest quarter, down from $261 million a year ago as its sales edged higher.
Lifestyle
-
Parents look to save costs as youth sports programs get more expensive
As Canadians cope with rising costs in all corners of their lives, experts say kids' athletic programs are no exception, making it more difficult for families to keep their children active at an affordable price.
-
Here's what you need to know about your rights ahead of a possible Air Canada strike, according to a passenger advocate
While Air Canada has shared advice for travellers ahead of a possible pilots strike, an airline passenger rights advocate has more tips for Canadians who may be affected.
-
Lotto Max jackpot hits record $75 million, could rise to $80M
Starting Friday, Lotto Max draw participants can play for prize of $75 million for the first time ever in Canada.
Sports
-
U.S. gymnast Jordan Chiles says 'the person I am' was taken from her during Olympic medal controversy
An emotional Jordan Chiles opened up Wednesday about how the controversy surrounding her bronze medal in the women's artistic floor exercise at the 2024 Paris Games affected her, saying the process took away "the person I am."
-
'A feather in our cap': 'Field of Dreams' recreated in Manitoba
A hamlet with a population of fewer than 70 residents has successfully brought people back in time to 1989 - the setting, a ‘Field of Dreams’ carved out of cornfields.
-
Tyreek Hill says he could have handled his traffic stop better but he still wants the officer fired
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill acknowledged Wednesday that he could have handled himself better in the initial moments of a weekend traffic stop that left him handcuffed and pulled out of his car by police officers near the team's stadium.
Autos
-
Suspects in GTA auto theft ring came to Ontario ‘for sole purpose’ of stealing cars: Halton police
Halton Regional Police say they have disrupted a group believed to be responsible for the theft of at least 40 vehicles in Halton Region and the Greater Toronto Area worth over $3 million.
-
Police nab driver speeding at nearly 3x the limit in Vancouver school zone
Nearly two-dozen drivers were caught in a speed trap outside a Vancouver elementary school on Thursday – as students were settling back into their daily routines.
-
Volvo Cars revamps SUV hybrid as it shifts plans away from pure electric
Volvo Cars said on Wednesday that plug-in hybrids would continue to be a critical part of its profit growth plans over the next few years and that it would revamp its XC90 hybrid sports utility vehicle.
Local Spotlight
Inside a Manitoba ghost town, a group of ladies works to keep it alive
Abandoned homes line the streets of Lauder, a town that's now a ghost of what it once was. Yet inside, a small community is thriving.
Langenburg UFO sighting commemorated with silver coin
Perhaps Saskatchewan's most famous encounter with Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon (UAP/UFO) – "The Langenburg Event" is now being immortalized in the form of a collector's coin.
'She would be furious this is how her life ended': Mother of woman killed in crash with suspected impaired driver speaks out
It's been 420 days since 22-year-old Abbey Bickell was killed in a car crash in Burnaby, a stretch full of heartbreak for her family as they not only grieved her death, but anxiously waited for progress in the police investigation. Wednesday, they finally got some good news.
Ontario woman charged with assault with a weapon after neighbour sprayed with water gun
A Simcoe, Ont. woman has been charged with assault with a weapon after spraying her neighbour with a water gun.
'I've cried a lot of tears': Floating home dreams sink for southwestern Ontario residents
The dream of a life on water has drowned in a sea of sadness for a group of Chatham-Kent, Ont. residents who paid a Wallaceburg-based company for a floating home they never received.
Buyers say they lost life savings to a Saskatchewan company selling luxury vacation condos
In 2022, Tanya Frisk-Welburn and her husband bought what they hoped would be a dream home in Mexico.
'I'm so proud that we could do 100 years': Family-owned N.S. business marks milestone in menswear
Mansour’s Menswear in Amherst, N.S., is celebrating its 100th anniversary this month
Video shows tornado moving ashore in northern Ontario
A beautiful Labour Day weekend at the lake was interrupted by some extreme weather when a tornado touched down in northern Ontario.
'Beautiful in its own way': New forest emerges in Jasper National Park, bringing protection and new opportunities
Charred stumps and the remains of fire-ravaged trees still cover large tracts of land on the Jasper landscape, but life is returning quickly down below.
Vancouver
-
Mediated talks resume in Metro Vancouver HandyDART strike
The union representing Metro Vancouver HandyDART drivers and its employer, Transdev, are scheduled to return to the bargaining table Thursday. Drivers walked off the job last Tuesday, stopping most service.
-
Realtor fined by B.C. regulator after property photos digitally altered
A British Columbia Realtor has been fined thousands of dollars after a property listing was found to contain photos that were digitally altered to hide peeling paint and show furnishings that did not exist.
-
'Unusual theft': Port Moody police say someone stole an AED from the city's recreation complex
Someone stole an automated external defibrillator (AED) from the arena lobby at the Port Moody Recreation Complex, according to local police.
Toronto
-
Chow says Toronto’s traffic congestion plan is working, acknowledges more could have been done sooner
Mayor Olivia Chow said Thursday that new data show Toronto’s congestion management plan is working to reduce gridlock, with recent travel times for drivers and transit riders showing improvement in some of the most congested parts of the downtown core.
-
'An unfortunate waste of resources': Ontario woman facing criminal charge following water gun incident
A Simcoe, Ont. woman is facing an assault with a weapon charge after she said that she accidentally sprayed her neighbour with a water gun over the Labour Day weekend, a situation that at least one legal expert says amounts to an ‘unfortunate waste of resources.’
-
Family of Sikh man speaks out against Toronto-area hospital after beard shaved
The family of a Sikh man from Brampton is seeking an apology, an explanation, and a promise to do better from the local hospital network after they say the facial hair of their loved one was removed without their consent.
Calgary
-
Calgary Transit bylaw changes aim to increase public safety
A series of recommendations have been approved by a city committee that could see improved public safety on Calgary Transit.
-
Burned body found along rural road in Rocky View County, Alta.
RCMP are investigating after human remains were found following a fire alongside a rural road in Rocky View County early Wednesday.
-
1 suspect in custody after break-in and violent assault of Lethbridge woman
A man is in police custody with charges pending in relation to a break-in and violent assault of a woman earlier this week.
Ottawa
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING 3 in critical condition after attack in Kingston, Ont., police in standoff with suspect
Police in Kingston, Ont. say a standoff is underway between officers and a suspect following a triple stabbing Thursday morning.
-
Ottawa resident who tested positive for mosquito-borne virus dies, public health says
An Ottawa resident who died of a viral encephalitis this summer tested positive for the mosquito-borne virus eastern equine encephalitis (EEEV), the first human case of the virus in Ottawa.
-
'Buy Local': PSAC changes shopping message amid backlash for asking workers to boycott downtown Ottawa businesses
A federal public service union is now encouraging its members to "buy local" and support neighbourhood businesses, one day after a social media post suggested federal workers boycott downtown businesses in an apparent retaliation for the return-to-office mandate.
Montreal
-
Quebec MNA Youri Chassin leaves the CAQ ship
In another blow for the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ), Saint-Jérôme MNA Youri Chassin is leaving the party just hours after publishing an open letter criticizing his own government.
-
Quebec filmmaker Denis Villeneuve donates to Montreal indie Cinema du Parc
Quebec filmmaker Denis Villeneuve has given a major donation to the independent Montreal cinema - Cinema du Parc - he frequented as a young film student.
-
Worker killed while installing an irrigation system: defective method
The Commission des normes, de l'équité, de la santé et de la sécurité du travail (CNESST) has concluded that a deficient work method in controlling electrical energy caused the death of a worker for an irrigation company in Laval in June 2023.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 3 dead in Lloydminster, Sask., few details available
Three people are dead after an "incident" in Lloydminster, RCMP have confirmed.
-
Edmonton police seize more than $1.2M in street drugs after months-long investigation
The Edmonton Police Service says more than 66 kilograms of drugs have been seized in a large-scale drug investigation in central Edmonton that started in December.
-
Woman hospitalized after aggravated assault north of Westlock
A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after an assault north of Edmonton over the weekend.
Atlantic
-
NEW
NEW 'Largely fictitious': Immigration minister criticizes N.B. premier's claims about asylum seekers
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says claims by New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs that Ottawa wants to force the province to take in 4,600 asylum seekers are 'largely fictitious.'
-
Driver, 15, dies after crashing into power pole, tree in Stellarton, N.S.
A 15-year-old has died after a single-vehicle collision in Stellarton, N.S., early Thursday morning.
-
Tidal power junk: N.S. village wants huge, abandoned moorings moved from fishing area
Residents of a small Nova Scotia community are worried about who will remove four concrete-filled boxcars sitting in their harbour after a tidal power firm collapsed.
Winnipeg
-
Man charged after multiple child sex dolls seized from home: Winnipeg police
A Winnipeg man has been charged with multiple offences after sex dolls designed to look like children were seized from his home.
-
Inside a Manitoba ghost town, a group of ladies works to keep it alive
Abandoned homes line the streets of Lauder, a town that's now a ghost of what it once was. Yet inside, a small community is thriving.
-
One-bedroom rental prices soaring in Winnipeg: report
According to the latest report on Zumper.com, the average rent for a one-bedroom suite in Winnipeg is $1,480 – a 22.30% increase from 2023. The report said it’s the largest jump in Canada for the third consecutive month.
Regina
-
Merger talks between Progressive Conservatives, Buffalo Party fall through
After participating in talks around a potential merger, the Progressive Conservative (PC) Party of Saskatchewan says it will not move forward with a coalition with the Buffalo Party.
-
Demolition of rental units in Regina fueling debate on government housing in Saskatchewan
Some vacant public housing units in north central regina are being demolished. The government says their condition poses a safety risk and removal is the only viable option.
-
Moose Jaw police investigate suspicious vehicle approaching minor
Officers with the Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS) responded to a suspicious occurrence on Wednesday involving a vehicle approaching a minor.
Kitchener
-
Second man arrested after over 200 firearms seized in WRPS weapons investigation
A second person is facing weapons related charges after the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) seized hundreds of firearms.
-
Here's what you need to know about your rights ahead of a possible Air Canada strike, according to a passenger advocate
While Air Canada has shared advice for travellers ahead of a possible pilots strike, an airline passenger rights advocate has more tips for Canadians who may be affected.
-
Former assistant coach for Kitchener Rangers, Brantford Bulldogs called up to NHL
A former assistant coach for the Kitchener Rangers and Brantford Bulldogs is joining the ranks of the Edmonton Oilers.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Tribal Council shelter will face cuts after new proposed shelter opens: province
The proposed downtown location for the city’s newest homeless shelter is drawing criticism from the chief of the Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC), which runs the city’s largest emergency shelter.
-
Saskatoon police investigating death following garage fire
Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is investigating after a person was found dead following a fire early Thursday morning.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 3 dead in Lloydminster, Sask., few details available
Three people are dead after an "incident" in Lloydminster, RCMP have confirmed.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. police investigate hit-and-run involving a child
Police in Thunder Bay are seeking the public's help in a hit-and-run case that left a child with minor injuries.
-
Public pooping leads to threats charge at northern Ont. campground
An incident involving siblings last weekend in Thessalon, Ont., ended with threats against campground staff and charges for one of the family members.
-
Dollarama keeping an eye on competitors as Loblaw launches new ultra-discount chain
Dollarama Inc.'s food aisles may have expanded far beyond sweet treats or piles of gum by the checkout counter in recent years, but its chief executive maintains his company is 'not in the grocery business,' even if it's keeping an eye on the sector.
London
-
Pedestrian struck in two-vehicle crash
A pedestrian is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash in London. The two-vehicle crash involving the pedestrian happened around 2:30 a.m. on Richmond Street near the gates of Western University.
-
Crash between car and tractor trailer kills two people
Around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, OPP, fire and EMS responded to a crash between a tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle, at the intersection of Inwood Road and Courtright Line in Brooke-Alvinston.
-
Huron Hospice unveils $2.7 million expansion to ‘end-of-life’ care
It might just look like a new long hallway, but behind each door at the expanded Huron Residential Hospice near Clinton is a family sharing their last days with a loved one.
Barrie
-
Guns & high capacity magazines seized, teens arrested after threats against Collingwood, Ont. school
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers investigating a threat made against a Simcoe County school arrested two young men and seized several weapons.
-
Fully loaded gun seized during Barrie traffic stop: BPS
A man and a woman face several drug and weapons-related offences after police say they seized a fully loaded handgun during a traffic stop in Barrie.
-
Police appeal for help locating missing 16-year-old boy
A 16-year-old teenager is missing since September 8.
Windsor
-
Crash between car and tractor trailer kills two people
Around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, OPP, fire and EMS responded to a crash between a tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle, at the intersection of Inwood Road and Courtright Line in Brooke-Alvinston.
-
Memorial left at site of shooting victim in Windsor
A small memorial has been left at the site of a deadly police-involved shooting in the city core last week. Jason west died at the corner of Elliott Street east and Goyeau Street, after being shot by police.
-
City councillors hosting ward meetings in your area
Windsor’s city councillors are inviting the public to ward meetings in their respective areas next week.
Vancouver Island
-
Realtor fined by B.C. regulator after property photos digitally altered
A British Columbia Realtor has been fined thousands of dollars after a property listing was found to contain photos that were digitally altered to hide peeling paint and show furnishings that did not exist.
-
B.C. family doctors press parties for plans to address crisis ahead of election
More than 700,000 British Columbians don't have a family doctor and two physicians’ groups want to know how the province’s political parties plan to address the crisis.
-
RCMP enforcement at B.C. logging protests 'unreasonable,' federal police watchdog says
A federal police oversight agency has found the RCMP's enforcement of a civil injunction against old-growth logging protesters on Vancouver Island was unreasonable and violated the rights of activists.
Kelowna
-
Woman stabbed during daylight Kelowna home invasion: RCMP
A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed during a home invasion in Kelowna, according to authorities.
-
Dog mauled to death in B.C. yard after 3 pit bulls jump fence: police
A 12-year-old collie was killed by three pit bulls in the B.C. Interior Sunday morning, according to authorities.
-
Suspect charged with 2nd-degree murder 1 year after Smithers, B.C., shooting
Mounties in northwestern B.C. say they have arrested the suspect in a fatal shooting almost exactly a year after it occurred.
Lethbridge
-
1 suspect in custody after break-in and violent assault of Lethbridge woman
A man is in police custody with charges pending in relation to a break-in and violent assault of a woman earlier this week.
-
Interfaith Food Bank puts out call for fresh vegetables, fruit and dairy as harvest season continues
As harvest season continues in southern Alberta, the Interfaith Food Bank in Lethbridge is putting out an urgent call for fresh food and produce.
-
Milk River Emergency Department temporarily closed Thursday
Milk River Emergency Department will be temporarily closed Thursday – but this time it’s not because of a doctor shortage.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Sault police dealing with knife incident on Sussex Road
The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service has a large presence at a residence on Sussex Road, police said Thursday.
-
Film finalists announced for CTV Best in Shorts competition
Cinefest Sudbury announced the eight finalists in the annual CTV Best in Shorts competition Thursday.
-
Trio from southern Ont., one young offender, charged with drug trafficking in northern Ont.
A routine traffic stop this week in northwestern Ontario uncovered $22,000 in illegal drugs. As a result, three people from southern Ontario and a 17-year-old are facing charges.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador monitoring rise in whooping cough cases: medical officer
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer is monitoring the rise of whooping cough infections across the province as cases of the highly contagious disease continue to grow across Canada.
-
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
-
Cow cuddling: Why a Newfoundland farm is offering quality time with these 'gentle creatures'
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.