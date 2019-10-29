OTTAWA - Alexis Brunelle-Duceppe recognizes he's got some big shoes to fill as a newly elected Bloc Quebecois MP.

His win in the federal riding of Lac-Saint-Jean caught the attention of Quebecers when his father, longtime former Bloc leader Gilles Duceppe, congratulated him live on television on election night.

The elder Duceppe, serving as a pundit during the Radio-Canada broadcast, informed his son in an emotional moment since widely shared on social media that he would now be known as Alexis' father.

Speaking to reporters during a break in an orientation session for new MPs in Ottawa, Brunelle-Duceppe says he feels proud and happy, but also "a lot of pressure."

The younger Duceppe says people will come to realize he doesn't have the same style as his father, noting that times have changed and so too has the way of doing politics.

That said, Brunelle-Duceppe will follow the advice of his father, who spent more than two decades in Parliament.