

The Canadian Press





EDMONTON - Carbon-tax-fighting governments in Alberta and Saskatchewan say they have no plans to follow Ontario's lead and force gas stations to put anti-carbon tax stickers on their pumps.

Ontario's Progressive Conservative government has set Aug. 30 as a deadline for stations to have the stickers posted or face fines of up to $10,000 a day.

The stickers say the federal carbon tax has added 4.4 cents a litre to the price of gasoline, which will rise to 11 cents per litre by 2022.

In Alberta, Premier Jason Kenney's office says his government is focused on a court challenge of the federal tax.

A spokesman for Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says the government has no plan to make the stickers mandatory.

The federal government has imposed a carbon tax on Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and New Brunswick because they opted not to bring in their own carbon pricing, and plans to do so in Alberta in the new year.