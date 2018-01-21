

The Canadian Press





EDMONTON - A minister in Alberta's NDP government has chastised a tweet by the Opposition's communications chair that slammed women's marches held over the weekend.

Status of Women Minister Stephanie McLean was responding to a Twitter post on Saturday from Sonia Kont of the United Conservative Party, who stated that "ideological marches like the one in Washington" do not empower women.

Empowered women Empower women! I don’t think Sonia & UCP has EVER checked. Last I checked there’s a pay gap, women are maj. responsible for childcare, women only 7% of Corp boards, domestic violence is killing women, #MMIW ... Same? I don’t think so. #WomensMarchYYC pic.twitter.com/rn3QP6swmP — Stephanie McLean (@NDPStephanie) January 21, 2018

Kont added that the last time she checked everyone had the same rights in society, and the march lacked clarity and purpose.

I’m all for democratic protests and marches but this one has no clarity of purpose. — Sonia Kont (@SoniaKont) January 20, 2018

There are better ways to empower women instead of playing identity politics in a march. — Sonia Kont (@SoniaKont) January 20, 2018

McLean responded that the UCP "ridiculed the strength of women marching together in solidarity and using their voices fighting for equality."

Dozens of marches were held in communities across Canada on Saturday, a year after women's marches that sprang up around the globe in the wake of Donald Trump's inauguration as U.S. president.

The event drew a large crowd at the provincial legislature in Edmonton, and an even larger one in Calgary.