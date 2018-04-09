

The Canadian Press





EDMONTON - Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says British Columbia's opposition to the Trans Mountain pipeline threatens the rule of law in Canada and says she made it clear in a phone call to B.C. Premier John Horgan that her province is retaliating.

Notley says they had what she called a "very frank chat."

She says she is also introducing legislation this week to give Alberta the power to reduce oil flows to B.C., which could send gas prices in the province soaring.

Notley's comments after Kinder Morgan announced Sunday it was scaling back work on the Trans Mountain pipeline, saying opposition from the B.C. government puts the project at risk.

B.C. is fighting the multibillion-dollar expansion with legal challenges and permit delays over concern about oil spills and coastline protection.

The expansion project, from Edmonton to Burnaby, already has federal approval and Notley says B.C.'s actions ignore the rule of law and threaten to provoke a constitutional crisis.