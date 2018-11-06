

The Canadian Press





Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says she is disappointed in the decision by a Calgary legislature member to break ranks with the NDP.

Robyn Luff was kicked out of caucus last night after she said backbenchers are told what to say, what questions to ask, and who they can be photographed with -- and threatened with losing committee assignments and other perks if they don't toe the line.

Notley says that's not true and she is proud of the people who work with her.

She says they do so with integrity through good days and bad.

Luff had announced that she wouldn't sit in the house until Notley addressed what Luff called a "culture of fear and intimidation" in the N-D-P ranks.

A year ago, N-D-P backbencher Karen McPherson quit the N-D-P caucus and now sits with the Alberta Party.

McPherson says she had the same experiences as Luff, and that is why she left.