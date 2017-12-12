

The Canadian Press





EDMONTON -- Alberta's Opposition house leader says he regrets once firing a female employee because she complained about sexual harassment.

But Jason Nixon says he and his United Conservative Party caucus are committed to ending harassment and abuse in the workplace.

Nixon is the leader of the United Conservatives in the house until leader Jason Kenney wins a seat.

Last week, Nixon spoke out in the legislature against a bill that will toughen sanctions on workplace harassment, saying the industry has shown it can police itself.

But new reports show that Nixon, while in private business a decade ago, was fined by a B.C. human rights panel after he fired a female employee at the behest of a contractor when she complained of sexual harassment.

Premier Rachel Notley says it was dishonest of Nixon to criticize proposed new workplace harassment rules without mentioning that he had been fined for firing a woman who had spoken out.

Notley says if Nixon was her house leader he'd be out of a job immediately.