Alberta Premier Rachel Notley has announced that Alberta is pulling out of the federal government’s climate plan until the federal government “gets its act together” on the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

Notley said the move is in response to a Federal Court of Appeal decision Thursday that overturned Ottawa’s approval of the contentious pipeline expansion.

In a sharply worded statement, Notley said the federal climate plan “can’t happen” without the pipeline and Alberta is pulling out “until the federal government gets its act together.”

“Albertans are angry. I am angry. Alberta has done everything right and we have been let down.”

She added: “The current state of affairs in Canada is such that building a pipeline to tidewater is practically impossible.”

