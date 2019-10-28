

The Canadian Press





EDMONTON - The Alberta budget tabled last week cuts funds for environmental monitoring and for managing greenhouse gas emissions.

Critics say that will weaken the province's ability to track pollution and reduce its contribution to climate change.

The budget says the science and monitoring office, established by the Progressive Conservatives to study industrial impacts on the environment, is to have its budget cut by almost five per cent.

The emissions management office is to take a 20 per cent cut by 2023.

That office tracks greenhouse gas emissions and runs programs encouraging industry to reduce them.

The province has not provided a response.