OTTAWA -- “Core” federal public servants will have to attest to being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 29 or face being put on leave without pay by Nov. 15. And, anyone who wants to board a plane in Canada will have to prove they’re vaccinated by Oct. 30, the federal government has announced.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland outlined the details of the new COVID-19 vaccine mandates on Wednesday.

“This is about keeping people safe on the job and in our communities,” Trudeau said. “If you’ve done the right thing and gotten vaccinated, you deserve the freedom to be safe from COVID-19, to have your kids safe from COVID, to get back to the things you love.”

For federal workers, the policy will apply whether employees work remotely or from the office, and if they work outside of Canada. The plan differentiates between those who are unable to be fully vaccinated, and those who are unwilling to be vaccinated.

There will be exemptions made for “certified medical contraindications,” as well as for religious reasons. Though, these accommodations will only be granted under certain parameters, including providing documented proof of the requirement for the exemption, according to senior government officials that briefed reporters on the policy on a not-for-attribution basis, ahead of the announcement.

In addition to being put on unpaid leave, employees who do not attest to their vaccination status, or attest that they are unvaccinated, will be required to take an online training session on COVID-19 vaccines. They will also not be able to access their workplace or any off-site events or meetings. Travel for business, including to attend conferences, will also be prohibited.

These work-related measures will also be imposed on partially-vaccinated workers, though they will have up to 10 weeks to recieve their second dose before being put on unpaid leave.

The mandatory vaccination policy includes the RCMP, as well as nearly 80 federal departments, agencies, and offices such as the Department of Health, the Public Health Agency of Canada, the Correctional Service of Canada, and the Canada Border Services Agency.

However, the policy will not apply at to staff at several public-facing service departments including Service Canada, Veterans Affairs Canada, and the Canada Revenue Agency. The new rules also do not apply to members of the Canadian Armed Forces, though Freeland said that the Chief of Defence Staff will be moving to make vaccination mandatory under its own parameters.

There will be some flexibility granted for employees who, because of the work they are currently doing, are unable to access vaccination or provide their attestation by the deadline. They will have two weeks from the date they have access to both to become compliant with the policy.

Officials suggested that while the policy does not extend to force all employees in federally-regulated workplaces to get vaccinated, the government is asking them to follow suit.

Rather than requiring employees to provide their vaccine receipts the way that many Canadians are being asked to now to access certain public spaces such as restaurants and gyms, federal public servants will have to submit an online attestation of their vaccination status but could be asked to show proof “at any time.”

Officials said that the tracking system opens Wednesday for some employees to begin submitting their attestations.

“If an employee submits a false statement they risk disciplinary action, which could ultimately cost them their jobs,” said a senior official.

The government is considering workers to be fully vaccinated 14 days after they have either received a full vaccination series of a Health Canada authorized vaccine, received a NACI-approved mixed dose vaccination series, or if a Quebec resident, received a lab-confirmed COVID-19 infection followed by at least one dose of an authorized COVID-19 vaccine.

PROOF FOR PASSENGERS EFFECTIVE OCT. 30

In addition to federal workers, employees and passengers in the federally-regulated air, rail and marine transportation sectors will have to be fully vaccinated as of Oct. 30.

This means that any worker—including at retail or hospitality establishments in restricted sections of airports— or passengers boarding any domestic flights, or interprovincial trains or cruise ships will have to provide proof of vaccination. There will be limited exemptions for Indigenous communities that require fly-in services like medical care.

This policy will apply to any passenger ages 12 and older, as they are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccines authorized by Health Canada. To qualify, people will have to have received their last dose 14 days prior to travelling. There will be a short period of time where proof of a negative COVID-19 test will be acceptable to board, though by the end of November that option will no longer be available.

“Our message to all unvaccinated travelers is clear: If you're planning a trip in the coming weeks, you need to book your vaccine appointment now," said an official.

On Aug. 13, just two days before calling the federal election — where the policy became a central wedge issue — Trudeau announced that the federal government would be making COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for federal public service workers as well as those in the federally-regulated transportation sector.

Since then, the federal government has been working with public service unions and the transportation sector to construct the full policy and applicable exemption criteria.

Officials said that the policy will be re-assessed every six months to determine whether it needs to remain in place, citing the objective of the mandate being public health.

More coming...