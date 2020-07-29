OTTAWA -- As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his top aide, chief of staff Katie Telford, are likely preparing to testify before the House of Commons Finance Committee as part of its ongoing study into the WE Charity student grant scandal, MPs on another committee have voted against taking up yet another avenue of inquiry.

The House of Commons Ethics Committee met Wednesday to deliberate expanding its study further, before even hearing from any witnesses.

The Conservatives sought to request that all cabinet ministers disclose whether they had knowledge of relationships between Trudeau, other top Liberal officials and WE prior to the cabinet’s decision to award the grant program to WE, and disclose whether they, their families, or relatives have any WE connections.

The motion was voted down by the Liberal and NDP committee members.

The committee is looking into the Conflict of Interest Act aspect of the scandal and whether changes are needed to put up stronger conflict of interest shields in the Prime Minister’s Office, but also has requested access to Trudeau family financial records regarding speaking arrangements. Trudeau has also been called to testify at this committee.

While debating the motion, Liberal MPs said it was overbroad and “poorly drafted,” suggesting that every cabinet minister would have to account for their cousins and other distant relatives’ possible involvement with WE. The Bloc Quebecois attempted to amend it to become less wide-reaching, without success and amid assertions from the Conservative MPs that refusing to provide this further information would equate to a “cover up.”

“I think that Canadians deserve answers. This is a simple process, a simple procedure that simply asks those that were tasked with making a decision regarding close to a billion dollars, it simply asks for the information to be given to Canadians,” said Conservative MP and committee member Damien Kurek.

Liberal MP and committee member Greg Fergus suggested that asking cabinet members to disclose their family experience with WE would be better left to the ethics commissioner to take on.

“Where does it end?” Fergus said.

Both the Conservatives and NDP have scheduled mid-afternoon press conferences to speak about the scandal. The Tories say they have “new evidence” they’ll be submitting to the ethics commissioner in relation to what is Trudeau’s third conflict of interest probe since he became prime minister.

Federal Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion has already launched investigations into possible conflict of interest code breaches by Finance Minister Bill Morneau and Trudeau for not recusing themselves from the cabinet discussions about outsourcing the grant program to WE, given Trudeau’s family members have received speaking fees from the group and Morneau’s daughters have worked with WE. Morneau later revealed that he’s recently reimbursed WE more than $41,000 for two trips he and his family took in 2017 and that his wife has donated $100,000 to the group in recent years.

WHAT TO EXPECT FROM PM

Trudeau is currently scheduled to testify for one hour at Thursday’s meeting, beginning at 3 p.m. ET, followed by an hour of testimony from Telford. Given the four hour appearance of WE co-founders Craig and Marc Kielburger on Tuesday however, it’s possible the opposition parties will be pressing to have the top Liberals stay longer.

Testimony at a parliamentary committee from a sitting prime minister is rare. The last time it happened was more than 10 years ago, in 2006, when then-prime minister Stephen Harper appeared before a Senate committee to discuss Senate reform.

The committee is holding a pre-planning meeting Wednesday evening, when it’s likely these logistics matters will be discussed.

As has been the case with each panel of witnesses to appear so far — from Finance Minister Bill Morneau, to senior public servant Rachel Wernick — Tuesday’s testimony from the Kielburgers offered several new details about the entire affair, creating a web of various tangents to the story and adding to the denials that political connections were behind a section of the self-described “labyrinth” organization being tapped to take on the Canada Student Service Grant.

If Trudeau’s past comments on the matter offer any indication of his testimony, expect the prime minister to emphasize that the recommendation to go with WE came from the public service, which no testimony has yet to outright discredit.

He’ll also likely express regret that his admitted error in not recusing himself has led to thousands of students being unable to take up the federal offer of grants for volunteer work this summer.

STUDENTS STILL WAITING

Some student groups have said, even if the government can get the program up and running, it’s coming too late for many to even hit the prescribed threshold of 100 hours of volunteer work in order to receive a $1,000 grant, which equates to a rate less than minimum wage. Young people have called for the government to change course, scrap the program and find another way to help students cover their education costs amid the ongoing pandemic.

It took from late April to late June before the promised program offering payments to students for summertime volunteer work on COVID-19-focused community projects was more fulsomely articulated and launched, and within days it was halted due to the controversy. During this time WE was already getting to work on the program rollout, MPs have heard.

To run the initially budgeted $912 million program, WE was set to receive $43.5 million, though testimony has revealed that the actual take-up of the program was likely to be much less, with between $500 million and $300 million estimated to be issued in grants to participants.

During their testimony, the Kielburgers also emphasized the student impact, telling MPs their decision to “serve” by taking on this massive program was done solely to benefit young people, and has ended up costing them, and putting their organization at risk.

MORE QUESTIONS ON PAYMENTS

Trudeau is also likely to face questions about his family’s speaking engagements, how much he knew, and whether he sees a link between him being prime minister and the bookings his family members have received since.

His mother Margaret Trudeau has spoken at approximately 28 WE events and was paid $250,000 in speaking honorariums between 2016 and 2020. His brother, Alexandre (Sasha) Trudeau, also spoke at eight events from 2017 to 2018 and was paid a total of approximately $32,000.

In addition, Trudeau's wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, received a "one-time speaking honorarium" of $1,400 for participating in a youth event in 2012 before Trudeau became leader of the Liberal Party. She continues to host a podcast under the WE banner.

Not all of the events that the Trudeau family took part in were paid, according to the Kielburgers, though the Trudeaus were also reimbursed for direct costs, beyond the speaking fees, averaging $2,447 for Sasha and $5,998 for Margaret, the brothers told the committee on Tuesday.

They also said that, over the years, Sophie had participated in a total of seven WE Days and received an average of $3,618 per event to cover her expenses.

Both Trudeau and Morneau have offered apologies and pledges to be more proactive in recusing themselves going forward, though that’s far from enough to quiet the opposition, with the Conservatives and Bloc Quebecois calling for both Trudeau and Morneau to resign or risk facing a confidence vote and possible snap election this fall.