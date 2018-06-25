

CTVNews.ca Staff





After attempting suicide twice this year, a former Parliament Hill staffer is urging the federal government to provide more mental health supports for its employees.

“Part of the problem with the culture on the Hill is there’s just kind of a tough-it-out, drink-to-feel-better (work culture),” Paul Wernick told CTV Power Play host Don Martin. “Most people are actually not comfortable coming forward and saying they have issues because… we don’t have that much labour protection.”

Wernick, who is the son of Privy Council Clerk Michael Wernick, Canada’s top federal bureaucrat, started working for a Liberal MP in 2015. But when that MP’s executive assistant took a three-month leave, Wernick says he suddenly found himself struggling with a 60- to 70-hour work week that included Sunday shifts.

“It was just a never-ending work cycle,” Wernick, who has struggled with depression since his teens, said.

Weighed down by his work, and battling stress and depression, Wernick attempted suicide for the second time this year in May.

“Part of the problem was that I just thought that I could tough it out,” he said. “So I tried to commit suicide on Saturday, I was released Sunday morning and I went to work on Monday.”

Wernick says the Liberal government has done an excellent job in addressing other workplace issues like bullying and sexual harassment, but is failing when it comes to mental health.

“They need to jump into the 21st century,” he said. “Right now, there’s no overarching goal. It’s like shooting an arrow at a target that doesn’t exist.”

Such improvements, he added, could come if the government partnered with non-profits like the Canadian Alliance on Mental Illness and Mental Health to bolster Parliament’s mental health services and create a more supportive work environment.

“We need to develop some type of strategy,” Wernick said.

Wernick would like to see the creation of an online portal for staffers that includes mental health information and resources. He also says that all new Parliament Hill staffers should be given a printed handout that lists all available mental health services.

“I didn’t find out about the crisis line that the House of Commons offers until after my first attempt,” he explained. “To make sure that future staffers don’t have to go through decisions I’d made, we have to look at changing the culture, so making it acceptable to take care of your wellness.”

That includes addressing the fact that most staffers put in well over the 40 hours per week they are contracted to work for. Legislative changes are also important, he added, citing Bill C-65, which is meant to protect parliamentary employees from harassment and violence.

“Bill C-65 is a good start,” Wernick said. “But, you know, we need to start working with (mental health) organizations… to create some goals.”