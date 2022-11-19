After months of tension and turmoil, Green Party set to announce new leader

OTTAWA -

The Green Party is set to announce its new leader — or leaders — today, with six names on the ranked ballot, including two joint tickets.

After a disappointing turnout in the last federal election, followed by months of tension and turmoil within the party, which culminated in former leader Annamie Paul stepping down last summer, the party launched a new leadership campaign, which failed to draw much attention from party members.

Longtime Green Party leader and MP Elizabeth May is running again after nearly three years out of the role, this time with a co-candidate, Jonathan Pedneault.

May — who still holds one of the party’s two seats in the House of Commons — led the party for 13 years, before stepping down in 2019, saying at the time she’d promised her daughter that federal election would be her last as leader.

May stepped down as leader after it had elected three MPs and received a record 6.5 per cent of the popular vote. After throwing her hat back in the ring for the leadership once again, May has been running largely on her record as leader. Her running mate, Pedneault, is a human rights investigator, activist, and documentary maker. Together they’re promising to unite the party.

Also running for co-leadership are Anna Keenan and Chad Walcott, the Green Party democratic reform critic and a non-profit organizer, respectively. They hope to bring a co-leadership model to the party, while also focusing on “bold climate action,” “a wellbeing economy,” and electoral reform in their platform.

The candidates are rounded out by Sarah Gabrielle Baron and Simon Ghocchini-Messier.

Baron is a teacher, who ran as an Independent against former Conservative leader Erin O’Toole in Durham, Ont. in the last election. Her platform has a focus on social justice, electoral reform, and clear and cohesive messaging from the Green Party under new leadership, by strengthening the organization from within.

Ghocchini-Messier works for the department of national defence, and unsuccessfully ran as a Green Party candidate in the 2021 federal election. His platform includes a focus on social democracy, social justice, and sustainable development.

The party will announce its new leader Saturday night in Ottawa.

With files from The Canadian Press