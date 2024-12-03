Politics

    • After meeting with Trump, Trudeau to brief opposition leaders

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will meet with all opposition leaders today before question period to brief them about his meeting with U.S. president-elect Donald Trump.

    Senior government sources tell CTV News the meeting will happen at 1 p.m. this afternoon and all opposition leaders will be in attendance.

    The meeting comes four days after Trudeau met with Trump at Mar-A-Lago, where the two spoke about a wide range of issues the incoming president would like to see addressed. Trump has threatened 25 per cent tariffs on Canada and the Mexico unless they halt the flow of illegal drugs and migrants over the border.

    More details to come. 

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

