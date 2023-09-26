After briefing on intel, Singh says 'clear evidence' India involved in B.C. killing

OTTAWA -

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he received an intelligence briefing about allegations that the Indian government could be behind the killing of a Sikh leader in British Columbia.

Singh says after learning more information, he can "confirm" that "clear evidence" of India's involvement exists.

He received the briefing days after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told the House of Commons about "credible allegations," which India has denied amid escalating tensions between the two countries.

Singh told reporters today that he was able to request the briefing because of the security clearance he obtained in order to review foreign-interference materials prepared by former special rapporteur David Johnston.

He says Trudeau told him and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre about the allegations before sharing them publicly.

He got a briefing from Trudeau's national security adviser, Jody Thomas, three days later.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2023.