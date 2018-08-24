

Teresa Wright and Keith Doucette, The Associated Press





HALIFAX - What was expected to be a standard-issue, pre-election rallying cry has suddenly become one of the most important speeches of Andrew Scheer's career as leader of the federal Conservatives.

Scheer takes the podium tonight at his party's biennial policy convention in Halifax, still smarting from the rhetorical beatdown he endured Thursday at the hands of renegade MP Maxime Bernier.

Scheer's keynote speech -- billed by organizers as the convention highlight -- will be designed to refocus the spotlight on the leader's vision for the party and how he plans to wrest power away from Justin Trudeau's governing Liberals.

Scheer is expected to not only to rally the troops, but to lay out some of his policy objectives in anticipation of voters heading to the polls in October 2019.

Senior Conservative sources also say he will offer a glimpse into his personal life in an effort to help Canadians get to know him better.

Former Tory cabinet minister Peter MacKay says he believes Bernier's dramatic departure from the Tories will help galvanize party members to rally behind their leader.