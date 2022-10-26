African Union visit could shape Canada strategy

OTTAWA -

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets today with African Union commissioner Moussa Faki.

The visit was promised just before the COVID-19 pandemic, and will focus on how Canada can work with African countries on everything from trade to human rights.

Experts say the continent is dealing with floods, coups and starvation as climate change plays an outsized role in Africa.

But they also say the continent has some of the youngest and fastest-growing economies on earth.

Africa has been split on whether to isolate Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, with Moscow pushing for a larger economic role in some African countries.

Ottawa has promised a strategy on Africa next year, and this week's talks could shape Canada's focus.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2022.