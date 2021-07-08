OTTAWA -- The election for national chief of the Assembly of First Nations will go to a fifth round of voting after neither of the two remaining candidates in the race received enough support to win.

The AFN election continued for a second day after three rounds of voting Wednesday failed to see any of the seven candidates reach the necessary 60 per cent threshold of registered representatives.

In order to win, a candidate must receive at least 244 votes to reach the magic 60 per cent threshold.

RoseAnne Archibald of Ontario was in first place after the fourth round of voting that took place earlier today, receiving 206 of the votes cast, or 51 per cent of the total 406 chiefs and proxies registered to vote.

Reginald Bellerose of Saskatchewan received 176 votes, which amounts to 43 per cent support.

Seven candidates were vying for the job -- a national leadership role that acts as the voice of 634 First Nations, where more than 900,000 people are members.

After three rounds of voting Wednesday, candidate Jodi Calahoo Stonehouse from Alberta was automatically dropped from ballot and Nishnawbe Aski Nation Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler voluntarily withdrew from the race -- leaving a two-way race between Bellerose and Archibald.

In their concession speeches, both Fiddler and Calahoo Stonehouse endorsed Archibald for national chief, saying they believe the AFN should be led by a woman for the first time.

Earlier this week, a number of chiefs tried to pass a resolution asking to put off the vote, saying they were troubled by the inability of chiefs in British Columbia to participate in the assembly due to evacuations caused by ongoing wildfires.

Others also raised concerns about connectivity issues for some remote First Nations as well as other impediments to participation caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The resolution calling for a delayed vote was eventually defeated. But some members say they remain concerned the results could be challenged because, while this resolution did receive the 60 per cent support needed to pass, only about 20 per cent of eligible members of the AFN actually cast ballots Tuesday.

Every chief, or their designated proxy, for each of the 634 First Nations with membership standing in the AFN is entitled to one vote.

Results from the fifth round of voting will be announced at about 6:15 p.m. eastern time.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2021.