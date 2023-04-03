AFN says it secured extra $3 billion from Ottawa for child-welfare compensation

OTTAWA -

The Assembly of First Nations says it has secured an extra $3 billion from the federal government in a historic child-welfare compensation case.

The assembly, along with the First Nations Child and Family Caring Society, announced the money today as part of a revised compensation package now totalling $23 billion, which it plans to present to chiefs gathered this week in Ottawa.

Last year the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal rejected the $20-billion compensation package the government had negotiated with the parties, which threw the settlement into question.

The tribunal had expressed concerns about whether all children would received the $40,000 it says they are owed and noted worries about the timelines for claimants to opt out.

The compensation is one part of a $40-billion deal the federal government struck with tribunal complainants and two related class actions over its underfunding of on-reserve child welfare, with the remaining $20 billion for long-term reforms.

The assembly says once chiefs weigh in on the revised settlement package it will be subject to approvals from both the tribunal and Federal Court.