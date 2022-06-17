AFN refers complaints against national chief to outside investigator

An outside investigator will review a series of complaints levelled against Assembly of First Nations (AFN) National Chief RoseAnne Archibald, the organization has announced.

A statement from the AFN says after receiving a number of complaints last month against Archibald, the organization looked into the matter, in accordance with its internal human resources policy, "and determined that the findings support the pursuit of further investigation."

"As such, the complaints have been referred to an external investigator," the statement said.

"As this is an internal matter related to personnel/human resources issues, in the interests of protecting the privacy of those involved and the confidentiality of the process, AFN has no further comment at this time."

The AFN did not disclose the exact nature of the complaints.

In response, Archibald released her own statement on Twitter Thursday saying despite campaigning to bring "truth, transparency, and accountability" to the AFN, there has been "extreme resistance to this positive change" for nearly a year.

Archibald has criticized the AFN in the past, having pledged to make the organization more inclusive and transparent.

"I have the ability to create space that is respectful and kind to other leaders and at the same time, hold them to account. I'm holding two spaces within me," she said at a news conference in July 2021.

"I know that with that heart-centred approach, together with any government we can move the yardstick, we can create quantum leaps of change and that's my plan."

At the time, Archibald also addressed some aspects of an internal investigation the AFN launched against her over alleged harassment.

She said she was never interviewed for that investigation, but believes it involved her raising concerns about alleged harassment and bullying of women, LGBTQ2S+ people at the organization.

Archibald became the first woman to lead the AFN in July 2021 after previously serving as regional chief for Ontario, the first woman elected to that role.

In 1990 at 23, she was the first woman and youngest chief elected in her home community of Taykwa Tagamou Nation, located in northeastern Ontario. Archibald also went to become the first woman and youngest deputy Grand Chief for Nishnawbe Aski Nation in Ontario.

With files from The Canadian Press