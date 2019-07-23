

The Canadian Press





FREDERICTON - The national chief of the Assembly of First Nations is calling on members to lobby all the federal parties in an effort to influence political platforms in advance of the federal election in October.

Speaking at the AFN's annual general assembly in Fredericton, Chief Perry Bellegarde says First Nations people need to look at the priorities of the parties and make an informed choice.

He says the national group was able to influence party platforms with its Closing the Gap document in 2015 and will do the same this year.

Bellegarde says his organization's top priority is climate change, followed by restorative justice.

He also wants to see which parties commit to acting on all the recommendations of the report on the inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

Bellegarde says 61.5 per cent of eligible First Nation voters cast ballots in 2015, and he wants that number to increase during the upcoming election.