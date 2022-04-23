Advocates want a feminist spending review as feds insist no social-program cuts
The Liberal government is insisting that the goal of an upcoming federal spending review is not to slash social programs, while gender-equality advocates want to make sure it is done with women and marginalized people in mind.
The federal government's latest budget released earlier this month announced the launch of a spending review of its programs and policies.
The review is meant to find savings of $6 billion over five years and $3 billion annually by 2026.
"The parameters of the review process will be developed over the coming months, however, the government has no intention of cutting existing social programs," said Jessica Eritou, spokesperson for the office of Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland.
It makes sense for the government to review spending in order to fine-tune programs and improve outcomes, said Katherine Scott, senior economist at the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives.
While a review does not automatically mean a shift to austerity measures, Scott said that has been the result when some prior governments launched the same type of process.
To reduce the deficit, the Jean Chretien-led Liberal government held a spending review from 1994 to 1997 that resulted in scaled-back spending on social programs and transfers to the provinces and territories.
Those cuts disproportionately affected women, especially those already most vulnerable, according to an analysis by the Canadian Feminist Alliance for International Action.
"They paid the price," Scott said.
The government's revenue base was reduced and public services shrank as women dealt with the effects of the recession in 1990.
As the incomes of households shrank, tasks were off-loaded onto families and taken on by women in unpaid labour, said Scott.
Services were cut back at the same time, leading to women performing unpaid care of the young and old, as well as people who were ill or had disabilities, according to the alliance's report.
The review during Stephen Harper's Conservative government also comes to mind for Robert Shepherd, a Carleton University public policy professor who studies federal spending reviews.
About 26,000 employees were cut from the public service and programs were either trimmed or starved of funding.
"Not a lot got done under the Harper years, in terms of programs and services. It was a bunch of dead years. We didn't really invest too much on very many policy aims," Shepherd said.
These past instances can teach us how to think about this one, said Scott.
"What is the spirit motivating it? How is the government rethinking its support? And who pays the price?" she asked.
Martha Jackman, steering committee member for the National Association of Women and the Law, said the federal government must recognize that it is required to do a review that complies with women's equality rights guaranteed in the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
"The Canadian Charter guarantees the right to equal protection and benefit of all government action, including spending," said Jackman, who is also a professor of constitutional law at the University of Ottawa.
Shepherd said he is concerned the federal government will do the review without collaborating with the provinces and territories, an approach that increases the likelihood of negatively affecting vulnerable groups.
Women and marginalized communities have less input in that scenario, because they are more removed from the process in the absence of provincial and territorial involvement, he said.
Sahir Khan, executive vice-president of the University of Ottawa's Institute of Fiscal Studies and Democracy, said reviews don't necessarily have to be about cuts.
"Reviews at their core are really about the quality of spend, improving efficiency, but largely for the sake of better outcomes too," said Khan.
"I think the government has every opportunity to look at intersectional dimensions of its programming and do better after the review than it did going in."
Part of the spending review will assess how effective programs are in meeting priorities of inclusiveness, economic growth and climate change, the budget said.
Kate Bezanson, a gender and social policy expert at Brock University, said she is not surprised the government said cuts to social programs are off the table, given that inclusiveness is a criterion driving the review.
"Well, that's a signal. Often the biggest policy levers for inclusiveness are around entitlements and those kinds of social policy supports," Bezanson said.
While Women and Gender Equality Minister Marci Ien said she was unable to comment on what the review will entail, she did note the budget "definitely has a fiscal anchor."
"We are in tough times," said Ien in an interview, pointing to global inflationary rates not seen in decades.
Budget measures like the national action plan on gender-based violence suggest that the government prioritizes women, Ien said.
Canada's deficit is forecast to be $52.8 billion in 2022-23, a decrease from the $113.8 billion deficit in 2021-22.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau came to power in 2015 on a promise to run three years of what he called "modest deficits" of $10 billion. He exceeded those levels sometimes by double the amount, well before the COVID-19 pandemic's arrival in Canada.
While Jackman said she's pleased the government clarified that the review is not designed to be simply a cost-cutting exercise, looking only at expenditures and not revenues will fail to produce the needed savings and efficiencies for public resources.
She described an anti-tax attitude in Canadian politics that has set in since the 1990s.
"There's the idea that somehow when the government taxes, it's stealing hard-earned money out of the pockets of Canadians without acknowledging that it is actually a very effective way to deliver collective goods," she said.
Bezanson said while she's heartened by how the government has framed the review, the last few years have shown how hard it is to predict what lies ahead.
"We live in such uncertain times, and my hope is that we can proceed on that basis," she said.
"The economic and political winds are so unsettled."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 23, 2022.
------
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Liberals' deal with NDP will keep Trudeau minority in power for 3 more years
The federal Liberals and New Democrats have finalized an agreement that, if maintained, would keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in power until June 2025, in exchange for progress on longstanding NDP priorities. Trudeau announced Tuesday morning that the confidence-and-supply agreement has been brokered, and is effective immediately.
Who's in, who's out and who else may enter Conservative party leadership race
With Sept. 10 picked as the date for when the Conservative Party of Canada will have a new leader, time is ticking for prospective candidates and their teams to get into place. Those running have until April 19 to throw their hat into the ring and until June 3 to sell memberships.
Oligarchs, politicos, and Putin: Meet the Russians Canada has sanctioned
From top politicians to influential oligarchs and media figures, Canada has slapped sanctions on numerous high-profile Russians, including President Vladimir Putin, as he continues his unjustified and deadly attack on Ukraine. CTVNews.ca has dug through the names to figure out who is who on Canada's growing sanctions list.
'Please, close the sky': says Ukraine President Zelensky in address to Canada's Parliament
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made direct pleas to Canada to further assist his country in its fight against the ongoing Russian attacks during his straightforward and emotional address to Parliament on Tuesday. Appearing virtually, donning an army green sweater, Zelensky implored members of the House and Senate as well as the top officials and special guests present to witness his remarks for further urgent assistance.
Trudeau makes history, invokes Emergencies Act to address trucker protests
For the first time in Canadian history, the federal government is enacting the Emergencies Act to bring the ongoing trucker convoy protests and blockades to an end.
Opinion
OPINION | Don Martin: In the heart of Liberal-owned Toronto, an unlikely Conservative rock star takes the stage
Conservative leadership frontrunner Pierre Poilievre is attracting big crowds to large halls in unlikely locations. And if his early romp lasts, he'll be impossible to beat, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: The personal antipathy between Charest and Poilievre is damaging the Conservatives beyond repair
The sorry state of the race to become Canada’s Official Opposition Leader, traditionally a launch pad to the prime minister’s title, is antagonistically personal to a level I’ve never seen before, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: Trudeau's emissions plan fits a pattern of inconsistency and delusion
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau runs a government that excels at being predictably inconsistent, transparently delusional, occasionally devious and excessively obsessed with the latest shiny object, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: The result of the Liberal majority rule agreement: Justin won. Jagmeet 0.
The not-quite-a-coalition deal is, first and foremost, a smart power preservation move by Prime Minister Trudeau, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: The tragic, but necessary, rejection of Zelensky's big ask from Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was banned from entering Russia by its foreign office even while he glowingly introduced Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, must now find ways to act on what will become an even louder crescendo from Canadians demanding he deliver more help on the ground, if not the air, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Conservative leadership hopeful Lewis pitches unifying party while promoting social conservatism
Leslyn Lewis says that, in making her second attempt to become leader of the Conservative Party, she's confident that she can unify the party while promoting socially-conservative positions. In an interview on CTV's Question Period, Lewis said she considers herself a Conservative candidate, who has social conservative policies, and the ability to win with anti-abortion, anti-vaccine mandate, and anti-carbon tax policies.
Exclusive | American Airlines disputes $100K fine for flying passengers without negative COVID tests into Canada
American Airlines is disputing a $100,000 fine assessed by Transport Canada for allowing passengers who didn’t produce negative COVID-19 tests to board a flight to Calgary last summer.
COVID-19 travel rules easing Monday for children and the fully vaccinated
Starting Monday, some of Canada's pandemic border restrictions are being eased for those who are fully vaccinated and for children regardless of their vaccination status.
Ukraine reports Russians trying to storm Mariupol plant
Russian forces attacked a steel plant in the shattered Ukrainian port city of Mariupol on Saturday, Ukrainian officials said, apparently seeking to eliminate the last pocket of Ukrainian resistance in the strategic city the Kremlin claims its military has otherwise seized.
Indigenous, racialized, LGBTQ groups and sex workers criticize online hate bill
Members of the LGBTQ community, Indigenous people and racialized groups fear a proposed law tackling online harm could disproportionately curtail their online freedoms and even make them police targets, responses to a government consultation have warned.
Advocates want a feminist spending review as feds insist no social-program cuts
The Liberal government is insisting that the goal of an upcoming federal spending review is not to slash social programs, while gender-equality advocates want to make sure it is done with women and marginalized people in mind.
Canada has sent heavy artillery and ammunition to Ukraine
Canada has sent a number of M777 howitzers and ammunition from the Canadian Armed Forces to the Security Forces of Ukraine, fulfilling the prime minister's promise to send heavy artillery to the embattled country.
French election: Macron in pole position, Le Pen racing hard
President Emmanuel Macron is in the pole position to win reelection Sunday in France's presidential runoff, yet his lead over far-right rival Marine Le Pen depends on one major uncertainty: voters who decide to stay home.
'Devastating to any human being': Jail cell found inside former B.C. residential school
In a tour of the site of a former residential school in B.C. that is now being used as a daycare and office space for his nation, a survivor found a jail cell with a small bed and toilet.
Canada
-
'We ask for prayers': Sask. First Nation provides update on search for missing boy
Nearly 70 hours after Frank Young was last seen, Red Earth Cree Nation officials have provided an update on the search for the missing boy.
-
7 youths charged with second-degree murder in Edmonton high school attack
Seven youths, including two 14-year-olds, have been charged with second-degree murder after a 16-year-old student died of a stab wound last week.
-
Indigenous, racialized, LGBTQ groups and sex workers criticize online hate bill
Members of the LGBTQ community, Indigenous people and racialized groups fear a proposed law tackling online harm could disproportionately curtail their online freedoms and even make them police targets, responses to a government consultation have warned.
-
Hockey world grieves Guy Lafleur's passing, celebrates his legacy
Tributes poured in Friday from teammates, opponents and admirers after the Montreal Canadiens confirmed that Guy Lafleur had died at age 70, a week after the death of New York Islanders great Mike Bossy.
-
2nd body found during demolition of Vancouver heritage building destroyed by fire
Two bodies have been located during the demolition of a mixed-use building in Vancouver's Gastown neighbourhood, firefighters say.
-
Shooting of five men near Toronto mosque was not hate-motivated: police
Police say that they do not believe five men who were shot after attending midnight prayers in Scarborough over the weekend were targeted because of their faith.
World
-
Ukraine reports Russians trying to storm Mariupol plant
Russian forces attacked a steel plant in the shattered Ukrainian port city of Mariupol on Saturday, Ukrainian officials said, apparently seeking to eliminate the last pocket of Ukrainian resistance in the strategic city the Kremlin claims its military has otherwise seized.
-
French election: Macron in pole position, Le Pen racing hard
President Emmanuel Macron is in the pole position to win reelection Sunday in France's presidential runoff, yet his lead over far-right rival Marine Le Pen depends on one major uncertainty: voters who decide to stay home.
-
Live updates: Video shows Mariupol civilians in underground shelters
What's happening in Ukraine on Saturday: A video released by the Azov regiment of Ukraine's National Guard, part of a group currently holed up in the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, shows women and children sheltering underground.
-
Beijing on alert after COVID-19 cases discovered in school
Beijing is on alert after 10 middle school students tested positive for COVID-19, in what city officials said was an initial round of testing.
-
Ukraine security chief: Main battles taking place in Donbas
Ukraine's security chief said Friday that the main battles in Ukraine are taking place in the Donbas, the industrial heartland in the east, with Russians deploying more and more troops every day.
-
Britain, India call for immediate ceasefire in Ukraine
India and Britain on Friday called on Russia to begin an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced an expansion of economic and defence ties that could help India reduce its dependence on Moscow.
Politics
-
Conservative leadership hopeful Lewis pitches unifying party while promoting social conservatism
Leslyn Lewis says that, in making her second attempt to become leader of the Conservative Party, she's confident that she can unify the party while promoting socially-conservative positions. In an interview on CTV's Question Period, Lewis said she considers herself a Conservative candidate, who has social conservative policies, and the ability to win with anti-abortion, anti-vaccine mandate, and anti-carbon tax policies.
-
Advocates want a feminist spending review as feds insist no social-program cuts
The Liberal government is insisting that the goal of an upcoming federal spending review is not to slash social programs, while gender-equality advocates want to make sure it is done with women and marginalized people in mind.
-
Canada has sent heavy artillery and ammunition to Ukraine
Canada has sent a number of M777 howitzers and ammunition from the Canadian Armed Forces to the Security Forces of Ukraine, fulfilling the prime minister's promise to send heavy artillery to the embattled country.
Health
-
Higher-paid agency nurses could pose 'dangerous challenge' to health system: union
A nursing union boss wants Canada's auditor general to find out how many privately contracted nurses are working for health authorities across the country, doing the same work as staff counterparts while being paid far more.
-
U.K. patient had COVID-19 for 505 days straight, study shows
A U.K. patient with a severely weakened immune system had COVID-19 for almost a year and a half, scientists reported, underscoring the importance of protecting vulnerable people from the coronavirus.
-
COVID-19 patients hospitalized in first wave three times more likely to die than those admitted for flu, study finds
Adults hospitalized with COVID-19 during the first wave of the pandemic required longer stays and were three times as likely to die within a month compared to those hospitalized for the flu, according to a new study out of Spain.
Sci-Tech
-
World's biggest particle collider restarts after long break
The world's biggest particle accelerator restarted on Friday after a break of more than three years for upgrading and maintenance work.
-
A massive catapult-like device could soon sling satellites into space
NASA is testing a massive catapult-like device aimed at tossing small satellites into orbit.
-
Pterosaurs were covered with colourful feathers, study says
Pterosaurs ruled the skies during the age of the dinosaurs. Not only did these flying reptiles have feathers, but they could actually control the colour of those feathers on a cellular level to create multicolour plumage in a way similar to modern birds, new research has revealed.
Entertainment
-
'Jeopardy!' champion Mattea Roach makes Canadian history with 14th win
Nova Scotia's 'Jeopardy!’ champion Mattea Roach has made history after winning more games than any previous Canadian contestant.
-
Canadian tutor Mattea Roach on her 'Jeopardy!' streak and 15 minutes of fame
Canadian 'Jeopardy!' champion Mattea Roach has found herself at the centre of an ownership dispute. The 23-year-old Torontonian -- or is that Haligonian? -- is now tied for the eighth longest streak in the TV game show's history and her fellow Canadians are taking note.
-
Canadian-Indian poet Rupi Kaur calls banning of 'milk and honey' in Texas 'disturbing'
Canadian-Indian poet Rupi Kaur says it is 'unfortunate' and 'disturbing' that her first book of poetry has been banned in some schools and libraries in parts of Texas.
Business
-
Many flights cancelled at Amsterdam's airport due to strike
Dozens of flights were cancelled or delayed Saturday at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport as a group of KLM baggage handlers went on strike on one of the busiest days of the year at the major aviation hub to protest working conditions and staff shortages.
-
Aggressive tone from central banks sends TSX to biggest two-day drop since 2020
Canada's main stock index suffered its worst two-day slump in nearly two years as a more aggressive tone about interest rate hikes from central banks wreaked havoc across North American markets.
-
Exclusive
Exclusive | American Airlines disputes $100K fine for flying passengers without negative COVID tests into Canada
American Airlines is disputing a $100,000 fine assessed by Transport Canada for allowing passengers who didn’t produce negative COVID-19 tests to board a flight to Calgary last summer.
Lifestyle
-
No winning ticket for Friday's $17 million Lotto Max jackpot
No winning ticket was sold for the $17 million jackpot in Friday's Lotto Max draw.
-
Royals postpone Grenada leg of Caribbean tour
The Earl and Countess of Wessex have postponed the Grenada leg of a Caribbean tour amid controversy surrounding the crown's continuing role in Britain's former colonies in the region.
-
sponsored
sponsored | Swapping skates leads to new Olympic journey for former hockey star
From a complete unknown in the speed skating world to a future shining star, Ryan Gibson, 23, is learning the ropes of the sport and aiming for an Olympic debut.
Sports
-
Guy Lafleur has died at age 70 after battle with lung cancer
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur has died at the age of 70. The Quebecer was a bonafide Habs icon, winning five Stanley Cups and remaining, to this day, the team's all-time scoring leader.
-
Tyson Fury keeps it light at weigh-in for title fight vs. Whyte
The mood was light and so was Tyson Fury, who weighed in for his WBC heavyweight title defence against Dillian Whyte 12 pounds (more than five kilograms) lighter than his last fight.
-
FAA apologizes for failing to alert U.S. Capitol police over parachute jump
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) apologized late Friday for failing to provide advance notification to the U.S. Capitol Police of a small airplane flight that prompted a security scare earlier this week.
Autos
-
France issues arrest warrant for disgraced auto tycoon Ghosn
French prosecutors have issued an international arrest warrant for disgraced auto tycoon Carlos Ghosn, who fled Japan in 2019 for Lebanon in a gripping escape.
-
Ontario man who sold used car warns others after being mailed $2,500 bill
An Ontario man who sold his used car earlier this year is warning other people about his situation after he received an unexpected letter in the mail months later saying he now owes $2,500.
-
Verstappen edges Leclerc in qualifying for sprint at Imola
Formula One champion Max Verstappen earned his first pole position of the season after an incident-packed qualifying session for the sprint race at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix on Friday.