Advocates encouraged by government plan to reopen prison farms
Jeff Peters and Olivia Groenewegen holds on to Stormy the donkey outside the Correctional Service Canada regional headquarters in Kingston, Ont. on Friday July 23, 2010. Members of Save Our Prison Farms held a blockade in front of the headquarters. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, February 28, 2018 12:43PM EST
Advocates for Canada's old prison farm system say they are encouraged by federal government plans to get part of it up and running again.
Yesterday's federal budget contained word that Ottawa was planning to reopen two farms near Kingston, Ont., where prisoners raised livestock and learned other farming skills.
The Joyceville and Collins Bay farms were among six that operated in Canada until the Conservative government of the day closed them in 2010.
The 2018 budget sets aside $4.3 million over five years to get the two Ontario farms functioning again.
Advocates near the Kingston farms say they're thrilled with the news and say they have plans to make sure the reopened facilities are more modern than their predecessors.
Advocates in other provinces are also welcoming the news, saying they hope progress in Ontario will give life to campaigns to reopen other Canadian prison farms.