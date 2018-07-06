OTTAWA –Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says handling the influx of asylum seekers to Canada "requires" the co-operation of all levels of government, amid Ontario signalling the federal government should take full responsibility.

In an interview with CP24, Trudeau defended the federal government’s management of Canada's immigration system and related housing crunch, in the face of criticism from Ontario Premier Doug Ford that Trudeau’s approach to asylum seekers has overburdened local resources.

"We need to continue to work closely together, obviously this is a situation that requires all orders of government to work together," Trudeau said Friday.

Ford said Thursday that Ottawa should take responsibility and cover 100 per cent of the costs of what he called a "mess."

Speaking to this criticism, Trudeau said that the federal government is doing what is required of them.

"We recognize that there is a global situation where people are trying to cross borders and Ottawa is certainly taking responsibility for stepping up and addressing it."

Trudeau cited Canada's Charter of Rights and Freedoms, and international obligations as to why those who cross into the country have the right to be processed, something he suggested yesterday Ford didn’t fully understand.

Speaking on CTV News Channel Friday morning, Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen echoed Trudeau’s comments.

"Canadians expect all levels of government to work together to solve these issues," he said. "This is a legal responsibility, we can’t opt out of it, it's not a choice… we are obligated to give these people a fair hearing."

This morning Trudeau is meeting with Toronto Mayor John Tory, and the matter of asylum seekers is on the agenda.

Tory has asked for millions more than the $50 million the federal government has already earmarked for Ontario, Quebec and Manitoba, to recoup some of the costs associated with taking in a considerable number of newcomers.

In the interview Trudeau also spoke to the ongoing issue of gun violence in Toronto and how he believes Bill C-71 regarding gun control will make it easier to control the flow of firearms into Canada; reiterated his response to a nearly 20-year-old allegation of "groping" involving him and a reporter in B.C.; and on the issue of tariffs and the state of relations between Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump, stated that "the relationship is what it is."

Click here to watch the full interview with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on CP24.