OTTAWA -- The acting chief of the defence staff is proposing a host of measures to modernize and create a safer environment at the Canadian Armed Forces, amid allegations of sexual misconduct that have shaken the institution.

Despite assuming his position just weeks ago, following news that his predecessor Admiral Art McDonald was "voluntarily" stepping aside as a military investigation is ongoing, Lt.-Gen. Wayne Eyre says he’s looking at both immediate changes and long-term solutions to improve the culture there.

"We have to learn why previous approaches did not work and learn from that and incorporate those into our plan going forward," he said during testimony before the House of Commons Status of Women committee on Tuesday. "I see us moving forward on two streams."

Eyre said the first stream is focused on welcoming external reviews into the institution, with an acknowledgment that "we don’t have all of the answers." He said that may include an independent reporting chain, outside of the chain of command.

The acting defence chief said the second stream is centred on internal change, particularly ensuring victims are listened to. He said this may include an overhaul of the military’s existing sexual misconduct awareness initiative, Operation Honour.

"I’ve heard from many that perhaps this operation culminated and we need to harvest what’s worked from there, learn from what hasn’t, and go forward with a deliberate change plan," Eyre said.

Operation Honour was instituted by former chief of the defence staff Gen. Jonathan Vance in 2015. Vance is now under investigation for allegations of sexual misconduct that CTV has not independently verified.

Eyre said there must be better alignment within the organization so victims understand clearly where to address their concerns. He’s also requested a "playbook" indicating the steps that need to be taken when dealing with allegations against those in senior ranks so swift action is taken.

