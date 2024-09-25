Academics grappling with effects of online misinformation on people's behaviour
An academic who studies the flow of information in an era of mistruths and polarized views says it is very difficult to gauge the effect of media content on people's behaviour.
Taylor Owen, an associate professor at McGill University, told a public inquiry into foreign interference today that behaviour is not determined by any one specific piece of content.
Rather, he said, it is influenced by the sum total of a person's experiences, beliefs, values, politics and overall media consumption.
Owen is co-principal investigator of the Media Ecosystem Observatory, a collaboration between McGill and the University of Toronto, which combines large-scale online data analysis with survey research.
The federal inquiry's latest public hearings are focusing on the ability of agencies to detect, deter and counter foreign meddling.
The hearings are examining the practices of various institutions and the experiences of diaspora communities.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2024
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
