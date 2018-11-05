

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford shuffled his cabinet on Monday, months after his Progressive Conservatives won the spring election. Here's a look at six legislators moving into new roles:

TODD SMITH: The former broadcaster, first elected to the legislature in 2011, was named government house leader when Ford first took office in June. Monday's shuffle adds the high-profile economic development, job creation and trade portfolio to his plate. Smith was named to the file on an interim basis on Friday following news of veteran legislator Jim Wilson's resignation from both cabinet and caucus. Monday's shuffle made the assignment permanent.

JOHN YAKABUSKI: The long-time politician, who has sat in the legislature since 2003, was named transportation minister in Ford's first cabinet. He now moves to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.

SYLVIA JONES: Jones moves from the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport to become minister of community safety and correctional services. A legislator since 2007, she was named deputy co-head of the Progressive Conservative party in 2015 under then-leader Patrick Brown. After Brown's abrupt resignation in early 2018, Jones helped guide the party until Ford was named as the new party leader.

JEFF YUREK: While Yurek served as the party's health critic during his time in opposition, he took on the natural resources and forestry portfolio when he was first named to cabinet. Now he swaps with Yakabuski and becomes the minister of transportation.

MICHAEL TIBOLLO: The rookie legislator and former minister of community safety and correctional services has drawn criticism in his first few months as a cabinet minister, first for comments he made about travelling through a northwest Toronto neighbourhood wearing a bullet-proof vest and more recently for a number of lawsuits he's facing. Tibollo is now minister of culture, tourism and sport.

BILL WALKER: Walker is the only cabinet newcomer in Monday's shuffle, taking over the government and consumer services portfolio from Smith. Walker has served as a Progressive Conservative legislator since 2011.