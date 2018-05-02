

OTTAWA – Conservative MP Gord Brown has died suddenly after apparently suffering a fatal heart attack in his Parliament Hill office Wednesday morning.

Brown, 57, had been a Member of Parliament since 2004. He represented the Ontario riding of Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes.

Members of the Conservative caucus were convened Wednesday morning following their regular caucus meeting to be informed of their colleague’s passing.

Sources say Brown was found in his Ottawa office where it is believed he died of an apparent heart attack.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer tweeted that he was "heartbroken" about Brown’s death.

Brown is survived by his wife Claudine, and two sons Chance and Tristan.

"A sudden and tragic loss for anyone who knew him. One of the most upbeat guys I’ve known. Please pray for his wife and children as they cope with this terrible loss," Scheer said.

He previously served as the Conservative Party whip, and was a member of several parliamentary associations and interparliamentary groups.

Prior to entering federal politics, he was a Gananoque, Ont. town councilor.

According to his MP website, Brown enjoyed playing hockey and kayaking.

'He'll be sorely missed'

Moments after learning of their colleague’s passing, Conservative MPs somberly spoke to reporters gathered outside of the Conservative’s meeting room, and online tributes are pouring in from across the political spectrum.

"He was an excellent parliamentarian, he took his job seriously," said Conservative MP Tony Clement, who said he and Brown had been long-time friends, and had worked on each other’s campaigns.

"This job, I’m not trying to be morbid, but it’s a death trap for people sometimes… It takes years off your life, and I know we do it willingly but sometimes the price is very high," Clement said. "He's just a good man… I’ll miss him every minute of every day."

Ontario Conservative MP Dean Allison said Brown was someone with whom one could have conversations with about anything.

"Just absolutely devastated, a great Member of Parliament, a great colleague, and he’ll be sorely missed, for sure," said Allison. "He was a great team player and just an all-around great individual."

Conservative MP Lisa Raitt said she couldn’t stop crying.

"This gentleman taught me a lot about being a whip and how Parliament Hill works. My deepest condolences," Liberal MP Andrew Leslie tweeted.

NDP MP Don Davies tweeted that Brown was a “fine parliamentarian who carried himself with kindness and grace.”

Members of the Ontario legislature observed a moment of silence upon learning of Brown’s death.

At 2 p.m., MPs will gather in the House of Commons to pay tribute to Brown. Scheer and representatives from the other parties will deliver remarks, and then the sitting will adjourn for the day.

Brown is the fourth MP to die during this session of Parliament, including fellow Conservative MP Jim Hillyer who was found dead in his Hill office in 2016. An autopsy later revealed he died of a heart attack.

