'A decisive time': Mark Carney calls new role 'an honour,' dodges questions about running for office

In his first press conference on the job, newly appointed Liberal economic growth task force chair Mark Carney said it’s “an honour” to serve in his new role, but wouldn’t say whether he plans to run for political office, or whether he’ll recommend changing the controversial carbon tax.

“It's an honour to accept this role as chair of this new task force on economic growth for the prime minister, for the leader,” Carney said from the Liberal caucus retreat in Nanaimo, B.C. “It comes at, in my view, a decisive time for our economy, for our country.”

“Every major economy is accelerating their energy transition, and being low carbon is becoming a key driver of competitiveness,” he said, adding Canada needs “real policies” when it comes to the energy transition, international trade, and artificial intelligence.

The Liberals announced on Monday that Carney — the former governor of the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England — would serve as chair of a new Leader’s Task Force on Economic Growth, with an aim to “develop and shape ideas for the next phase of Canada’s strategy for near- and longer-term economic growth and productivity.”

“If the prime minister of Canada asks me to do something, I will do it,” Carney said, when asked why he’s “hitching (his) wagon” to a struggling party.

“I have some experience in these issues, and I'm interested in helping our country to grow,” he continued. “I'm interested in doing something, not being something, and this is a decisive time for our economy.”

Carney has fielded speculation for more than a decade over whether he’s planning to throw his hat in the political ring.

But when asked Tuesday whether his new role — and upcoming federal byelections — mean he’s more likely to get his name on a ballot, Carney wouldn’t directly say.

“I'm an outsider,” Carney said. “I'm providing a perspective, gathering opinions from interested Canadians, and feeding them in.”

When pressed by reporters on whether he has political aspirations, Carney also said he’s “the catalyst in a much broader effort” when it comes to economic issues.

Carney also sidestepped when asked for his thoughts on the controversial federal carbon pricing program, namely whether he’ll recommend the government make changes to the policy.

While he emphasized the importance of moving toward low carbon when it comes to creating jobs, being competitive, and in trade negotiations, Carney didn’t comment on the carbon tax program specifically.

The Globe and Mail reported early in the summer that there was tension between Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and the Prime Minister’s Office, and there was ensuing speculation Carney could be tapped to replace her in some capacity.

But Freeland maintained she felt she had the prime minister’s support, and when asked about Carney, said at the time she speaks with him “often,” noting he’s her son’s godfather.

When asked about Carney’s new role at the caucus retreat Tuesday, Freeland said the former central banker is “a real addition to (the) team,” and called him a longstanding personal friend.

“He's someone who I talk to often, and whom I've talked to often about economic policy since becoming finance minister,” Freeland said.

Conservatives concerned about Carney

The Conservatives, meanwhile, are taking issue with Carney’s appointment.

Conservative MP Michael Barrett posted an open letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to social media Tuesday, calling on him to “stop shielding Mark ‘carbon tax’ Carney from disclosure laws,” and writing he is “deeply concerned” by the former central banker’s appointment as special advisor to the Liberals, rather than to the prime minister.

Carney is employed by the party. Barrett wants the Liberals give Carney an official government job, so he is subject to the disclosure rules, as politicians and public servants are.

“(It) is a deceitful attempt to shield Mr. Carney, your new de facto Finance Minister, from any public disclosure of which multinational corporations are paying him, and what conflicts of interest might exist between his private financial interests and the advice he is giving you,” the open letter reads.

Carney also works as the head of transition investing for Brookfield Asset Management, and as a United Nations special envoy on climate action and finance, among other board positions.