'A constant presence': PM Trudeau mourns death of Queen Elizabeth II
Mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says she was a “constant presence” in the lives of Canadians.
“Her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country’s history,” Trudeau said in a tweet.
He said it was with the “heaviest of hearts” that the federal government learned of her death. The news came amid a federal cabinet retreat in Vancouver, and has prompted a halt in those meetings.
“As we look back at her life and her reign that spanned so many decades, Canadians will always remember and cherish Her Majesty’s wisdom, compassion, and warmth. Our thoughts are with the members of the Royal Family during this most difficult time.”
The prime minister is set to address the country shortly, and perhaps offer some insight on next steps for Canada as her passing has set in motion a series of protocols.
The flags at Rideau Hall in Ottawa are now flying at half-mast.
More coming.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'A constant presence': PM Trudeau mourns death of Queen Elizabeth II
-
-
-
-
-
-
IN DEPTH
Conservative leadership: A round up of key moments as the race nears its end
With two weeks to go until the Conservative Party of Canada announces its new leader, CTVNews.ca has compiled a round up of some of the key moments from the race.
Funding for community groups a central plank of Canada's first ever LGBTQ2S+ 'action plan'
The federal government says it will prioritize direct funding for community groups under Canada's first ever federal LGBTQ2S+ 'action plan,' stating that they are the best-placed organizations to identify and deliver the support needed to address 'persisting inequities' and improve the wellbeing of LGBTQ2S+ individuals in this country.
6 key moments for Canada since Russia's war in Ukraine began 6 months ago
It has been six months since Russia launched its current attacks on Ukraine, sparking death, destruction, and condemnation from the international community. While the impacts of the invasion are most severely felt in Ukraine, the war has had global political implications, including here in Canada. CTVNews.ca looks at six key moments for Canada over the last six months.
Michelle O'Bonsawin says she hopes to make 'lasting contribution' to Supreme Court
Appearing before parliamentarians, incoming Supreme Court justice Michelle O'Bonsawin said she hopes her unique perspective will allow her to make a 'lasting contribution' as the first Indigenous person chosen to sit on Canada's top court.
Inflation rate will remain 'painfully high' all year, Bank of Canada governor anticipates
Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem says Canada's inflation rate is set to remain 'painfully high' for the rest of the year. In an exclusive interview with CTV News, Macklem says the path to a 'soft' economic landing is 'narrowing' but at this point the central bank is not projecting a recession.
Opinion
Don Martin: The fall of Justin Trudeau has begun
'After a weeks-long survey of just about everyone I've met ... the overall judgment on Justin Trudeau is one of being a political write-off,' writes Don Martin in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'He’s too woke, too precious, preachy in tone, exceedingly smug, lacking in leadership, fading in celebrity, slow to act, short-sighted in vision and generally getting more irritating with every breathlessly whispered public pronouncement,' Martin writes.
Don Martin: It's time for the whiners to win and the government to unclog the airports
It's time for the whiners to win and the government to reopen the skies, a return to those glory times of flying when the biggest complaints were expensive parking, a middle seat and stale pretzels, commentator Don Martin writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Don Martin: A basic Doug Ford takes a middle-of-the-road victory lap in Ontario election
In an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says Doug Ford coasted to majority re-election victory in Ontario by sticking to the middle of the road: 'Not too progressive. Not too conservative.'
OPINION | Don Martin: Premier Jason Kenney deserved a better death
There's a lesson for Canada's political leaders in the short life and quick death of Jason Kenney as premier of Alberta, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: Ford on cruise control to victory in Ontario while Alberta votes on killing Kenney as UCP leader
It's becoming a make-or-break week for two Conservative premiers as their futures pivot on a pair of defining moments, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
A modern monarch: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand since 1952, has died, the Royal Family announced Thursday. She was 96.
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II has died
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state, has died.
LIVE | Watch live: Latest news on the death of Queen Elizabeth II
Prince Charles says the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, "is a moment of the greatest sadness" for him and his family.
What happens now that Queen Elizabeth II has died? Here are the changes Canadians will see
Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96, after 70 years on the throne. While it's a solemn moment, preparations have been made discreetly behind the scenes for some time in Canada. From how the federal government and the prime minister are expected to respond, to the ceremonial and memorial elements, CTVNews.ca explains what to expect in the coming days.
WATCH LIVE | 'A constant presence': PM Trudeau mourns death of Queen Elizabeth II
Mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says she was a 'constant presence' in the lives of Canadians. The prime minister is set to address the country shortly, and perhaps offer some insight on next steps as her passing has set in motion a series of protocols in Canada.
Subject of Sask. manhunt dead after going into 'medical distress' following arrest: RCMP
The prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. He subsequently went into medical distress and was later pronounced dead in hospital, according to police.
Liberals to hike GST rebates, help with rent payments in new affordability plan
The federal government intends to temporarily hike GST rebate cheques in a bid to ease some of the hurt of inflation for lower income Canadians.
New refund requirements for cancelled flights take effect today
New refund requirements for commercial flight delays and cancellations are now in effect across Canada.
Wisconsin judge rules against Enbridge on Line 5, but stops short of shutdown
A Wisconsin judge has ruled in favour of an Indigenous band in its dispute with Enbridge over Line 5, but stopped short of shutting down the controversial cross-border pipeline.
Canada
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'A constant presence': PM Trudeau mourns death of Queen Elizabeth II
Mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says she was a 'constant presence' in the lives of Canadians. The prime minister is set to address the country shortly, and perhaps offer some insight on next steps as her passing has set in motion a series of protocols in Canada.
-
What happens now that Queen Elizabeth II has died? Here are the changes Canadians will see
Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96, after 70 years on the throne. While it's a solemn moment, preparations have been made discreetly behind the scenes for some time in Canada. From how the federal government and the prime minister are expected to respond, to the ceremonial and memorial elements, CTVNews.ca explains what to expect in the coming days.
-
Wind, warmer temperatures trouble firefighting in Jasper National Park
Wind made direct fire suppression too dangerous for firefighters on the ground and in the air in Jasper National Park on Wednesday.
-
New refund requirements for cancelled flights take effect today
New refund requirements for commercial flight delays and cancellations are now in effect across Canada.
-
Alberta to challenge federal legislation labeling plastic as 'toxic substance'
Jason Kenney says the provincial attorney general has filed notice with the Federal Court of Canada that Alberta will make submissions in a case arguing that the label is unconstitutional.
-
Chief to speak after mass stabbing suspect dies following four-day manhunt
The chief of a Saskatchewan First Nation is set to speak the day after the suspect in a deadly stabbing rampage died in police custody following a four-day manhunt.
World
-
A modern monarch: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand since 1952, has died, the Royal Family announced Thursday. She was 96.
-
Read the first full statement from The King follow the death of his mother
King Charles issued his first statement Thursday follow the death of this mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died in Scotland at age 96.
-
Ukraine energy chief: Russia trying to 'steal' nuclear plant
The head of Ukraine's atomic energy operator accused Russia on Thursday of trying to 'steal' Europe's largest nuclear plant by cutting it off from the Ukrainian electricity grid and leaving it on the brink of a radiation disaster.
-
Swedish student given life for killing 2 teachers with axe
An 18-year-old man who attacked and killed two teachers with an axe at a southern Swedish high school was found guilty of two counts of murder on Thursday and sentenced to life in prison.
-
Another U.S. congressional delegation in Taiwan amid tensions
Another U.S. congressional delegation is visiting Taiwan as tensions with China remain high over its claims to the self-governed island.
-
Steve Bannon charged with money laundering in wall-building scheme
Former U.S. President Donald Trump's longtime ally Steve Bannon surrendered Thursday to face charges in New York alleging he duped donors who gave money to build a wall on the U.S. southern border - a state-level reboot of a federal case that ended with a presidential pardon last year.
Politics
-
What happens now that Queen Elizabeth II has died? Here are the changes Canadians will see
Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96, after 70 years on the throne. While it's a solemn moment, preparations have been made discreetly behind the scenes for some time in Canada. From how the federal government and the prime minister are expected to respond, to the ceremonial and memorial elements, CTVNews.ca explains what to expect in the coming days.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'A constant presence': PM Trudeau mourns death of Queen Elizabeth II
Mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says she was a 'constant presence' in the lives of Canadians. The prime minister is set to address the country shortly, and perhaps offer some insight on next steps as her passing has set in motion a series of protocols in Canada.
-
Liberals to hike GST rebates, help with rent payments in new affordability plan
The federal government intends to temporarily hike GST rebate cheques in a bid to ease some of the hurt of inflation for lower income Canadians.
Health
-
Stress during pregnancy may have a negative emotional impact on babies, study finds
Expectant mothers should try to take stock of their stress and reach out for help to reduce how often their newborn is likely to experience negative emotions, according to a new study.
-
Egypt latest in Mideast to detect 1st case of monkeypox
Egypt's health authorities have detected the country's first case of monkeypox in a 42-year-old man who frequently travels to Europe. Authorities said the man is stable and has been isolated at a special hospital.
-
Nearly 1 in 5 Canadians say they have tested positive for COVID-19: Statistics Canada
Almost one in five Canadians say they tested positive for COVID-19 before April 2022, according to a national survey by Statistics Canada.
Sci-Tech
-
Apple unveils iPhone 14 with satellite SOS, Ultra Watch for outdoors
Apple introduced new iPhone 14 models capable of using satellites to send emergency messages and an adventure-focused Ultra Watch for sports like diving and triathlons.
-
Israel acquires rare ancient papyrus with Hebrew inscription
Israel has acquired a previously unknown ancient papyrus bearing a Hebrew inscription dated to around 2,700 years ago that had long been in possession of a Montana resident, the country's antiquities authority said Wednesday.
-
Stone Age skeleton missing foot may show oldest amputation
The 31,000-year-old skeleton of a young adult found in a cave in Indonesia that is missing its left foot and part of its left leg reveal the oldest known evidence of an amputation, according to a new study.
Entertainment
-
Woman who's kept Elton John's shoe for half a century attends Toronto concert
It's been 51 years since a Toronto woman was given the boot from an Elton John concert, and on Wednesday night, she’ll be seeing the legendary singer again at Rogers Centre.
-
TIFF kicks off with organizers promising a return to Hollywood glamour of years past
The Toronto International Film Festival is rolling out the red carpets for what organizers pledge will be a return to form after two years of pandemic-disrupted events.
-
Here's what celebrities get in their gift bags at TIFF
As the 47th annual Toronto International Film Festival kicks off, numerous celebrities arriving in the city to promote their latest films will be treated to a 'welcome to Toronto' themed gift bag. CTVNews.ca takes a look at what celebrities at this year's festival will receive.
Business
-
Wisconsin judge rules against Enbridge on Line 5, but stops short of shutdown
A Wisconsin judge has ruled in favour of an Indigenous band in its dispute with Enbridge over Line 5, but stopped short of shutting down the controversial cross-border pipeline.
-
Lower economic growth necessary to bring inflation down: BoC senior deputy governor
Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Rogers says the journey back to two per cent inflation will take time and a that period of lower economic growth is necessary to bring inflation down.
-
European Central Bank makes largest-ever interest rate hike
The European Central Bank made its largest-ever interest rate increase Thursday, following the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks in a global stampede of rapid rate hikes meant to snuff out record inflation that is squeezing consumers and pushing Europe toward recession.
Lifestyle
-
Here they are: Obamas unveil their White House portraits
Former U.S. President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle returned to the White House on Wednesday for the unveiling of official portraits with a modern vibe: him standing expressionless against a white background and her seated on a sofa in the Red Room wearing a formal light blue dress.
-
Lobo the donkey's mayoral campaign has B.C. city buzzing
A B.C. woman who says her community needs a shake-up in this fall's municipal election has launched a mayoral campaign for her donkey Lobo.
-
Coins worth up to US$290,000 found under kitchen floorboards
A house refurbishment in northern England has uncovered a trove of gold coins, which could be worth up to £250,000 (US$290,000) at auction next month.
Sports
-
Former Royals, Cardinals reliever Mark Littell dies at 69
Former major league reliever Mark Littell, who once won both games of a doubleheader for the St. Louis Cardinals, died at age 69.
-
After 'Clan' outcry, B.C. university unveils new name for varsity teams
Simon Fraser University has announced a new name for its varsity athletics teams, two years after agreeing to drop the former "Clan" moniker in the face of widespread outcry among students.
-
Ex-Chiefs assistant Britt Reid to enter plea in crash
Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid is scheduled to enter a plea on Monday to felony driving while intoxicated causing serious injury after a 2021 car crash that seriously injured a young girl.
Autos
-
Jeep unveils 1st electric SUVs for North America and Europe
Jeep will start selling two fully electric SUVs in North America and another one in Europe over the next two years.
-
Used car prices in Canada appear to have peaked, but new cars getting more expensive
For over a year and a half, car buyers have faced high prices and a lack of inventory at dealerships thanks to the global microchip shortage. But there are finally signs that prices in the used car market may have peaked.
-
Ontario teacher allegedly caught driving 95 km/h in safety zone on first day of school
An Ontario teacher has been busted for allegedly driving nearly double the speed limit in a safety zone on the first day of school.