'A constant presence': PM Trudeau mourns death of Queen Elizabeth II

VANCOUVER -

Mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says she was a “constant presence” in the lives of Canadians.

“Her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country’s history,” Trudeau said in a tweet.

He said it was with the “heaviest of hearts” that the federal government learned of her death. The news came amid a federal cabinet retreat in Vancouver, and has prompted a halt in those meetings.

“As we look back at her life and her reign that spanned so many decades, Canadians will always remember and cherish Her Majesty’s wisdom, compassion, and warmth. Our thoughts are with the members of the Royal Family during this most difficult time.”

The prime minister is set to address the country shortly, and perhaps offer some insight on next steps for Canada as her passing has set in motion a series of protocols.

The flags at Rideau Hall in Ottawa are now flying at half-mast.

